Facebook to broadcast UNLV-Utah State football game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 1, 2018 - 10:45 am
 

Facebook will broadcast UNLV’s football game at Utah State on Oct. 13 at 1 p.m.

That is one of seven Mountain West games that will be shown on the social network, and five involve home games for Utah State.

UNLV opens it training camp Friday morning, and the Rebels’ first game is Sept. 1 at Southern California.

More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJRebels on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

