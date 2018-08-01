Facebook to broadcast UNLV-Utah State football game

Facebook will broadcast UNLV’s football game at Utah State on Oct. 13 at 1 p.m.

UNLV Rebels quarterback Armani Rogers (1), top left, runs the ball for a touchdown against the Utah State Aggies during the second quarter of a football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

UNLV Rebels quarterback Armani Rogers (1), right, after scoring a touchdown against the Utah State Aggies during the second quarter of a football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

UNLV Rebels running back Xzaviar Campbell (35) is tackled by the Utah State Aggies during the first quarter of a football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

That is one of seven Mountain West games that will be shown on the social network, and five involve home games for Utah State.

UNLV opens it training camp Friday morning, and the Rebels’ first game is Sept. 1 at Southern California.

