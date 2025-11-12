FCS transfer develops into leader on offense for UNLV football

UNLV’s Reid Williams was named the top center in the FCS last season, but he chose to transfer to the Rebels this year and challenge himself.

Graney: This is what happens when UNLV plays complementary football

UNLV defensive line Waisale Muavesi (91) and offensive line Reid Williams (64) engage in drills during spring practice at the Fertitta Football Complex Fields on Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV offensive lines Austin Boyd (79) and Reid Williams (64) listen to offensive line coach Mike Sollenne during spring practice at the Fertitta Football Complex Fields on Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV offensive line Reid Williams (64) gestures as offensive lines Austin Boyd (79) and Toby Moore (67) look on during spring practice at the Fertitta Football Complex Fields on Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

It was all about seeing how his game might translate to a higher level.

Reid Williams had done all he could at FCS Chattanooga. He wanted to challenge himself. So, he went to UNLV.

Now, the senior center anchors a consistent, solid offensive line for the Rebels.

“I wanted to come here to see if I could compete,” said Williams, who won the Rimington Award for the best center in the FCS last season. “Seeing what type of player I am was important. I think I’ve played well so far. Always room to improve. I’m trying to do that week by week.”

UNLV (7-2, 3-2 Mountain West) next hosts Utah State (5-4, 3-2) at 4 p.m. Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

Williams directs a unit that ranks second in the Mountain West in rushing yards per game.

But showing up doesn’t automatically make you a leader.

It took time for Williams to assert himself.

“It takes a little while to gain their trust and show you’re going to do the right things day in and day out,” he said. “Through spring and summer, I wanted to show up every day to help build that bond. By the time fall camp came around, it was solidified.”

UNLV coach Dan Mullen praised Williams’ smarts this week, saying he gives the Rebels the ability to change things up on the fly.

“Reid has done a great job,” Mullen said. “We put a lot on him.”

Points, anyone?

Saturday’s matchup features the two highest-scoring offenses in the Mountain West.

UNLV averages 37.44 points per game, while the Aggies average 33.67.

The game will also pit two of the top contenders for Mountain West offensive player of the year against one another.

Rebels junior quarterback Anthony Colandrea ranks third in the league in total yards per game (303.78) and third in passing yards per game (250.11). Utah State quarterback Bryson Barnes, at 278.11 total yards per game and 232.89 passing yards per game, is fourth in both categories.

“I got to watch (Barnes) over the last couple years and people talk about an ‘it’ factor with your quarterback,” Mullen said. “He’s an extremely tough runner and makes some great throws, placing the ball around with patience in the pocket. You see all those things on film and what you hear about is that ‘it’ factor deal. He makes their offense go.”

Splitting time

The Rebels have used three running backs — junior Jai’Den “Jet” Thomas, junior Jaylon Glover and senior Keyvone Lee — all season. Thomas leads the trio with 780 yards, followed by Glover (282) and Lee (274).

With Colandrea (483) also contributing, UNLV should have four players finish with at least 300 rushing yards.

Mullen said there isn’t a weekly plan as to which back plays when. It’s more about rotating them early and then deciding who will get additional carries later on.

“We don’t go in saying snap counts or this play is for this guy or this play is for that guy,” Mullen said. “We want to get all three into the flow of the game and see if someone has the hot hand or what the game is calling for. Is it more space or a physical pounding between the tackles game? Who gives us the best chance in those types of situations? It’s just an adjustment we make as the game goes on.”

Still contending

The battle for the two spots in the Mountain West championship game is close. Like, really close.

San Diego State and Boise State are tied for first in the conference standings at 4-1. The Broncos visit the Aztecs on Saturday.

Hawaii (4-2) is in third, followed by UNLV, Fresno State, New Mexico and Utah State at 3-2. One thing that helps the Rebels is two of their final three games are at home.

“If you want to be a championship team, you have to be one in November,” Mullen said. “We have a lot to play for. I wish we controlled our own destiny better than we do, but we’re certainly in the middle of the race to get to the championship game.

“Having the schedule set up the way it is, that certainly has the opportunity to help us. Let’s hope the stadium is packed and loud and makes it tough on Utah State on Saturday.”

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.