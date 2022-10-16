First-half turnovers doom UNLV against Air Force
Three fumbles in the first half set the tone as UNLV got run over by Air Force’s option offense Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.
UNLV lost three fumbles in the first half that Air Force turned into three touchdowns, and the Falcons rolled to a 42-7 victory over the Rebels on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.
Sophomore quarterback Cameron Friel — filling in for injured starter Doug Brumfield — completed eight of his 10 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown, but lost two fumbles and was intercepted once.
UNLV’s Aidan Robbins rushed for 31 yards on eight attempts before leaving the game with an injury early in the second quarter. Sophomore Ricky White led UNLV (4-3, 2-2 Mountain West) with four receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown.
Brad Roberts scored four touchdowns and finished the game with 144 yards on 29 carries for Air Force (5-2, 2-2).
Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.