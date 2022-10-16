72°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
UNLV Football

First-half turnovers doom UNLV against Air Force

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 15, 2022 - 10:30 pm
 
Updated October 15, 2022 - 10:38 pm
Air Force Falcons running back Brad Roberts (20) dives for a touchdown as her is tackled by UNL ...
Air Force Falcons running back Brad Roberts (20) dives for a touchdown as her is tackled by UNLV Rebels defensive back Johnathan Baldwin (3) during the first half of a NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Air Force Falcons running back John Lee Eldridge III (24) gets tackles by UNLV Rebels defensive ...
Air Force Falcons running back John Lee Eldridge III (24) gets tackles by UNLV Rebels defensive back Jordyn Morgan (25) after a run during the first half of a NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV Rebels quarterback Cameron Friel (7) runs before fumbling the ball against the Air Force F ...
UNLV Rebels quarterback Cameron Friel (7) runs before fumbling the ball against the Air Force Falcons during the first half of a NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV Rebels running back Aidan Robbins (9) gets tackled by Air Force Falcons safety Trey Taylor ...
UNLV Rebels running back Aidan Robbins (9) gets tackled by Air Force Falcons safety Trey Taylor (7) during the first half of a NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV Rebels wide receiver Ricky White (11) celebrates his touchdown with offensive lineman Aman ...
UNLV Rebels wide receiver Ricky White (11) celebrates his touchdown with offensive lineman Amani Trigg-Wright (60) during the first half of a NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Air Force Falcons linebacker PJ Ramsey (13) tackles UNLV Rebels quarterback Cameron Friel (7) d ...
Air Force Falcons linebacker PJ Ramsey (13) tackles UNLV Rebels quarterback Cameron Friel (7) during the first half of a NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV Rebels defensive back Kilinahe Mendiola-Jensen (15) tackles Air Force Falcons wide receive ...
UNLV Rebels defensive back Kilinahe Mendiola-Jensen (15) tackles Air Force Falcons wide receiver Amari Terry (2) during the first half of a NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV Rebels defensive back Jordyn Morgan (25) tackles Air Force Falcons running back John Lee E ...
UNLV Rebels defensive back Jordyn Morgan (25) tackles Air Force Falcons running back John Lee Eldridge III (24) during the first half of a NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV Rebels wide receiver Ricky White (11) makes a catch as Air Force Falcons cornerback Michae ...
UNLV Rebels wide receiver Ricky White (11) makes a catch as Air Force Falcons cornerback Michael Mack II (9) looks on during the first half of a NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Air Force Falcons running back Brad Roberts (20) celebrates a touchdown against UNLV Rebels dur ...
Air Force Falcons running back Brad Roberts (20) celebrates a touchdown against UNLV Rebels during the first half of a NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV Rebels head coach Marcus Arroyo walks the sideline during the second half of a NCAA footba ...
UNLV Rebels head coach Marcus Arroyo walks the sideline during the second half of a NCAA football game against the Air Force Falcons at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV Rebels head coach Marcus Arroyo watches his players during the second half of a NCAA footb ...
UNLV Rebels head coach Marcus Arroyo watches his players during the second half of a NCAA football game against the Air Force Falcons at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Air Force Falcons running back Brad Roberts (20) runs the ball against the UNLV Rebels during t ...
Air Force Falcons running back Brad Roberts (20) runs the ball against the UNLV Rebels during the second half of a NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Air Force Falcons defensive back Jamari Bellamy (25) intercepts a ball intended for UNLV Rebels ...
Air Force Falcons defensive back Jamari Bellamy (25) intercepts a ball intended for UNLV Rebels wide receiver Ricky White (11) during the second half of a NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV Rebels quarterback Harrison Bailey (5) fumbles the ball before throwing a pass during the ...
UNLV Rebels quarterback Harrison Bailey (5) fumbles the ball before throwing a pass during the second half of a NCAA football game against the Air Force Falcons at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV lost three fumbles in the first half that Air Force turned into three touchdowns, and the Falcons rolled to a 42-7 victory over the Rebels on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

Sophomore quarterback Cameron Friel — filling in for injured starter Doug Brumfield — completed eight of his 10 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown, but lost two fumbles and was intercepted once.

UNLV’s Aidan Robbins rushed for 31 yards on eight attempts before leaving the game with an injury early in the second quarter. Sophomore Ricky White led UNLV (4-3, 2-2 Mountain West) with four receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown.

Brad Roberts scored four touchdowns and finished the game with 144 yards on 29 carries for Air Force (5-2, 2-2).

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Man fatally beaten at car show in downtown Las Vegas, report says
Man fatally beaten at car show in downtown Las Vegas, report says
2
Gordon: Time for honeymoon to end for Raiders’ McDaniels
Gordon: Time for honeymoon to end for Raiders’ McDaniels
3
Centennial High School principal’s removal prompts questions
Centennial High School principal’s removal prompts questions
4
CARTOONS: Biden put a target on their backs but don’t blame him for increased violence
CARTOONS: Biden put a target on their backs but don’t blame him for increased violence
5
NFL cannot force Jon Gruden into arbitration, judge rules
NFL cannot force Jon Gruden into arbitration, judge rules
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Air Force running back Brad Roberts gets tackled by Utah State defensive end Byron Vaughns, bot ...
College football betting trends — Week 7
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is editor of The Gold Sheet (Goldsheet.com). He provides the Review-Journal with college football tech notes and trends.