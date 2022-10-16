First-half turnovers doom UNLV against Air Force

Three fumbles in the first half set the tone as UNLV got run over by Air Force’s option offense Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

Air Force Falcons running back Brad Roberts (20) dives for a touchdown as her is tackled by UNLV Rebels defensive back Johnathan Baldwin (3) during the first half of a NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Air Force Falcons running back John Lee Eldridge III (24) gets tackles by UNLV Rebels defensive back Jordyn Morgan (25) after a run during the first half of a NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels quarterback Cameron Friel (7) runs before fumbling the ball against the Air Force Falcons during the first half of a NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels running back Aidan Robbins (9) gets tackled by Air Force Falcons safety Trey Taylor (7) during the first half of a NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels wide receiver Ricky White (11) celebrates his touchdown with offensive lineman Amani Trigg-Wright (60) during the first half of a NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Air Force Falcons linebacker PJ Ramsey (13) tackles UNLV Rebels quarterback Cameron Friel (7) during the first half of a NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels defensive back Kilinahe Mendiola-Jensen (15) tackles Air Force Falcons wide receiver Amari Terry (2) during the first half of a NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels defensive back Jordyn Morgan (25) tackles Air Force Falcons running back John Lee Eldridge III (24) during the first half of a NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels wide receiver Ricky White (11) makes a catch as Air Force Falcons cornerback Michael Mack II (9) looks on during the first half of a NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Air Force Falcons running back Brad Roberts (20) celebrates a touchdown against UNLV Rebels during the first half of a NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels head coach Marcus Arroyo walks the sideline during the second half of a NCAA football game against the Air Force Falcons at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels head coach Marcus Arroyo watches his players during the second half of a NCAA football game against the Air Force Falcons at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Air Force Falcons running back Brad Roberts (20) runs the ball against the UNLV Rebels during the second half of a NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Air Force Falcons defensive back Jamari Bellamy (25) intercepts a ball intended for UNLV Rebels wide receiver Ricky White (11) during the second half of a NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels quarterback Harrison Bailey (5) fumbles the ball before throwing a pass during the second half of a NCAA football game against the Air Force Falcons at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV lost three fumbles in the first half that Air Force turned into three touchdowns, and the Falcons rolled to a 42-7 victory over the Rebels on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

Sophomore quarterback Cameron Friel — filling in for injured starter Doug Brumfield — completed eight of his 10 passes for 108 yards and a touchdown, but lost two fumbles and was intercepted once.

UNLV’s Aidan Robbins rushed for 31 yards on eight attempts before leaving the game with an injury early in the second quarter. Sophomore Ricky White led UNLV (4-3, 2-2 Mountain West) with four receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown.

Brad Roberts scored four touchdowns and finished the game with 144 yards on 29 carries for Air Force (5-2, 2-2).

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.