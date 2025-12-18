Football scheduling for UNLV in 2026 becomes clearer as league opponents announced

The Mountain West announced its scheduling rotation for next season, and the Rebels know who they will play at home and on the road.

UNLV players hold up the golden pineapple trophy to celebrate the Rebels’ win over Hawaii in the Ninth Island Showdown game on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV now knows most of its football schedule for the new-look Mountain West in 2026.

At least who it will be playing at home and on the road.

The league on Thursday announced its scheduling rotation for next year, when five teams will depart the Mountain West for the Pac-12. Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State are on their way out.

Texas-El Paso and Northern Illinois join the Mountain West as football playing members.

The home games for UNLV include a non-conference matchup against ACC member Cal on Oct. 3 and conference games at Allegiant Stadium against UNR, Wyoming, UTEP and Northern Illinois. The Rebels have one non-league home date to fill.

Non-conference road games will come at North Texas (Sept. 12) and Akron (Sept. 26). Mountain West road games are against Air Force, Hawaii, New Mexico and San Jose State.

Dates and times of the conference games will be announced at a later date.

There is a good chance the Rebels will be picked to win the Mountain West. Also, star junior quarterback Anthony Colandrea and leading rusher Jai’Den “Jet” Thomas this week pledged their commitment to return to the Rebels next season.

They can secure a second straight 11-win season with a victory against Ohio University in the Frisco Bowl on Tuesday in Frisco, Texas.

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.

Up next

Who: UNLV (10-3) vs. Ohio (8-4)

What: Frisco Bowl

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, Texas

TV: ESPN

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: UNLV -6 1/2; total 65