Former Bishop Gorman star Biaggio Ali Walsh transfers to UNLV

Running back Biaggio Ali Walsh, a Bishop Gorman graduate, has transferred from California to UNLV.

“I’m proud to announce that I will be returning home to be a part of the UNLV Football team,” Ali Walsh tweeted Wednesday.

I’m proud to announce that I will be returning home to be a part of the UNLV Football team. #GoRebels pic.twitter.com/yLchdHCdY5 — Biaggio (@BiaggioAli1234) January 30, 2019

He spent two seasons at Cal, redshirting in 2017 and last season carrying four times for 9 yards while playing mostly on special teams.

Ali Walsh (5 feet 10 inches, 185 pounds) probably will have to sit out next season under NCAA transfer rules.

He was named the Review-Journal’s male athlete of the year in 2016.

Ali Walsh is the grandson of late boxing great Muhammad Ali.

