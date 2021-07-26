Former Bishop Gorman star transferring to UNLV, per reports

Quarterback Tate Martell is transferring to UNLV, according to multiple reports. He quarterbacked the Gaels to three consecutive mythical national championships from 2014 to 2016.

Bishop Gorman's head football coach Kenny Sanchez, center, gets a Gatorade (water) shower by his players Tate Martell (18), left, and Alex Perry (4) as the game comes to an end for a win 88-8 against Liberty in the Class 4A state football championship game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Miami quarterback Tate Martell (18) throws the ball during NCAA college football practice in Coral Gables, Fla., Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. (Charles Trainor Jr./Miami Herald via AP)

Former Bishop Gorman star quarterback Tate Martell is transferring to UNLV, according to multiple reports.

Waiting For Next Year first reported Martell’s transfer on Sunday, and his father, Al, told 247 Sports on Monday that his son is “going to UNLV.”

An attempt to reach the elder Martell was unsuccessful, and UNLV has not confirmed the transfer.

The younger Martell quarterbacked the Gaels to three consecutive mythical national championships from 2014 to 2016, compiling one of the most storied careers in prep football history.

He signed with Ohio State as one of the top quarterback recruits in the class of 2017 after previous verbal commitments to Washington and Texas A&M.

He left the Buckeyes in 2019, though, after sitting behind Dwayne Haskins, who went on to be a first-round pick in the NFL draft.

Martell transferred to Miami and threw one pass in 2019. He did not play in 2020 and entered the transfer portal in January, having thrown 29 passes in his collegiate career.

He’d been training in Las Vegas throughout the spring and summer and has two years of eligibility remaining. It’s unclear at this point if he’s playing football for the Rebels, who have quarterbacks Doug Brumfield, Justin Rogers and Cameron Friel on the roster.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

