Former Gorman standout Alex Perry transferring to UNLV

Former Bishop Gorman four-star cornerback Alex Perry is transferring from Arizona State to play football at UNLV, a source said Monday. Perry played in four games as an incoming freshman last season and didn’t record any statistics.

Bishop Gorman's Alex Perry (4) runs the ball for a touchdown against Liberty during the Class 4A state football championship game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. Bishop Gorman won 84-8. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Former Bishop Gorman four-star cornerback Alex Perry is transferring from Arizona State to play at UNLV, a source said Monday.

Perry (5 feet 11 inches, 170 pounds) played in four games as a freshman last season and didn’t record any statistics.

He most likely would have to sit out next season because of NCAA transfer rules, meaning Perry would get the redshirt year he lost with the Sun Devils. But there also is a chance he would be available to play right away and help a UNLV secondary that needs a boost.

Whether Perry also accounts for UNLV’s final available scholarship for this year remains to be seen. There is a good chance the Rebels would still have one to give.

More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJRebels on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.