Former Oregon, Arizona linebacker to transfer to UNLV

A former five-star recruit, ranked the nation’s No. 1 inside linebacker out of high school, has chosen to play for UNLV football coach Dan Mullen.

Arizona linebacker Justin Flowe (0) during an NCAA football game against Texas Tech on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Justin Flowe, a former five-star football recruit who played at Oregon and Arizona, has committed to UNLV.

Flowe, ranked the nation’s No. 1 inside linebacker out of Upland (California) High School, began his college career with the Ducks before transferring to Arizona.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 235-pound Flowe will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Injuries defined Flowe’s time at Oregon, where he played in 12 games over three seasons. He had 35 tackles in 2022.

He had 45 tackles and a sack for Arizona in 2023.

He then redshirted in 2024 after four games before deciding to transfer elsewhere following the recently concluded spring practices. He has now chosen to play for first-year UNLV coach Dan Mullen.

Flowe was a top-10-ranked player nationally and the top defensive player in California out of Upland.

