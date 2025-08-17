Former Raiders DC back in Las Vegas to lead Rebels defense

Paul Guenther roamed NFL sidelines for decades as a defensive coach. Now he’s teamed up with Dan Mullen to take the Rebels to the next level.

Names to know: Here are the best players UNLV will face this season

UNLV football interim defensive coordinator Paul Guenther, right, takes the field with his players during the first day of football camp at the Fertitta Football Complex on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV football interim defensive coordinator Paul Guenther, right, takes the field with his players during the first day of football camp at the Fertitta Football Complex on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV football head coach Dan Mullen, left, walks past interim defensive coordinator Paul Guenther, right, as he reads his practice lists during the first day of football camp at the Fertitta Football Complex on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV defensive coordinator Paul Guenther, right, yells from the sidelines during football spring practice at the Fertitta Football Complex Fields on Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Paul Guenther admits to being skeptical. He wasn’t sure what it would be like coaching college football players after all those years in the NFL. Not sure how he would relate to them and vice versa.

But it didn’t take long to change his mind.

To see how rewarding the process could be.

“I came here and saw that these guys worked their tails off,” Guenther said. “A lot of good guys. A lot of guys who want to be great as a team and great individually. I’m having a lot of fun, to be honest. A lot more fun than I thought I would coaching college. So, I’m excited.”

Guenther was brought to UNLV by new coach Dan Mullen, his former roommate and teammate at Ursinus College in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, in the early 1990s.

Guenther returned to coach there from 1997-2000.

He then spent a season at West Texas State before embarking on an NFL career that spanned 21 seasons for six different teams, including stints as a defensive coordinator for the Bengals and Raiders.

Mullen hired Guenther to be his associate head coach in March, but Guenther later became the defensive coordinator as well after Zach Arnett resigned for personal reasons in April.

That means he’s now in charge of getting the Rebels defense ready for its season opener against Idaho State on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

New faces

“I just kind of started from scratch,” said Guenther, 53. “It took a little while, but I thought by the end of spring we were really starting to get it. When I got back here (from break), I was really impressed with the guys. They had been off for a month but when we came out to line up and install some stuff, these guys were on it.

“They had been working and studying on their own, which is the mark of a good team. Guys really want to learn, which is important.”

It’s more so when you consider all the new faces UNLV has this season. A bunch of players arrived from the transfer portal in the spring and fall.

Guenther spent time this summer making sure his defensive guys knew the details of his system. And he made sure to learn his players’ specific skill sets.

He didn’t know everyone’s names at first. He had to lean on his defensive coaching staff to figure out what buttons to push with the group.

In turn, those coaches soaked up knowledge from someone who has worked at the highest level.

“We have some young defensive coaches and Paul can kind of help those guys out to really put down a foundation for the future,” Mullen said. “When you look at my background being offensive and Paul’s experience being on the defensive side of the ball, he can really help those guys grow to guide them and give them the experience to learn the correct ways of doing things.”

Don’t believe for a second that UNLV’s players aren’t interested in Guenther’s time in the NFL.

He’s coached where they want to compete. He knows what it takes to realize that dream.

Guenther teaches his players the technique, fundamentals and professionalism required to make the next step. He shows players film from his time in the league. And the Rebels will run some of the same stuff he used to call on Sundays.

Player’s coach

“Film is very important to coach Guenther,” UNLV defensive back Jake Pope said. “He is one of the best coaches I have been around. From a knowledge standpoint and just being a players’ coach.

“He lets us have input as a defense. He just wants us to play fast. Him being in the NFL for so long really helps us and might even translate into the league should that happen for some of us.”

Guenther says he wants his players to understand the big picture, which is why the defense often meets as an entire unit. He’s not big on the defensive line going here and the linebackers there and the defensive backs somewhere else. He wants them all on the same page.

“The pros is where we’re all trying to get to,” defensive end Chief Borders said. “Coach Guenther has been there. We’re all happy to be here with him. I’m always asking him questions, always in his office, just trying to figure out all the little things I can put into my game.”

Guenther and Mullen often stand together at practice, evaluating team drills and talking about different personnel groupings and wondering if this player should move here and that one there. Just big picture chats about football.

“I actually bought a house here in October when I was still with the Cowboys,” Guenther said. “(Mullen) got the job here and coach (Mike) McCarthy got let go in Dallas and I was looking around, talking to other NFL teams. Dan asked if I would be interested in coming here. I’ve known Dan for a long time.

“I came down and looked at the facilities and got to know the guys a little and the moons kind of collided. Everything worked out and here I am.”

Here he is, back coaching college players for the first time in decades. And having fun doing so.

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.