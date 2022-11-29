Former Rebels, plus Patterson or Frost could replace Arroyo

Things didn’t work at Nebraska for Scott Frost, but he built an undefeated Group of Five champion at Central Florida.

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost calls instructions during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa in Lincoln, Neb., in this Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, file photo. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

UNLV’s wish list

Potential candidates for UNLV football coaching position

Mike Stoops: Former head coach at Arizona, where UNLV athletics director Erick Harper served on his staff.

Gary Patterson: They erected a statue of him at TCU, which tells you how often his teams won.

Shane Steichen: The former UNLV quarterback is now offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Keenan McCardell: Also a former Rebel, he’s the wide receivers coach for the Vikings.

Scott Frost: Things didn’t work at Nebraska, but he built an undefeated Group of Five champion at Central Florida.

Joe Klanderman: Defensive coordinator for Kansas State, where Harper played.

Collin Klein: Offensive coordinator for Kansas State.

Ryan Grubb: Offensive coordinator at University of Washington, one of the most respected assistants nationally who has Mountain West ties.

