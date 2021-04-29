Former UNLV coach Tony Sanchez lands in Big 12

Tony Sanchez won six state high school titles in six seasons at Bishop Gorman and compiled a 20-40 record in five seasons at UNLV.

UNLV Rebels head coach Tony Sanchez leads his team onto the field before playing Arkansas State in an NCAA football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Former UNLV football coach Tony Sanchez has a new job.

The 47-year-old has been hired as an offensive analyst at Texas Christian, sources told the Review-Journal late Wednesday.

Sanchez was dismissed as head coach at UNLV after the 2019 season, wrapping up his five-year stint at the helm of the program with a 20-40 record. He was instrumental in getting the program’s state-of-the-art Fertitta Football Complex built.

In six seasons as the head coach at Bishop Gorman, Sanchez compiled an 85-5 record and won the state championship every year and were awarded the USA Today national title in 2014. The publication named him national coach of the year that season.

Sanchez has already started working in Fort Worth under longtime coach Gary Patterson.

