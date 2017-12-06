ad-fullscreen
UNLV Football

Former UNLV football coach Ron Meyer dies at 76

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 5, 2017 - 6:27 pm
 
Updated December 5, 2017 - 6:53 pm

Ron Meyer, whose UNLV football teams compiled a 27-8 record in his three seasons as coach during the 1970s, died Tuesday. He was 76.

The Rebels’ .771 winning percentage under Meyer was the best in the program’s history. UNLV went 8-3 in 1973 and followed that with seasons of 12-1 and 7-4.

UNLV was Meyer’s first job as a head coach; he was subsequently hired by Southern Methodist University. Meyer later landed in the NFL as coach of the New England Patriots (1982-84) and Indianapolis Colts (1986-91), before becoming a pro football analyst for CNN.

Meyer returned to the Sam Boyd Stadium sidelines in 1994 to coach the Canadian Football League’s Las Vegas Posse franchise during its brief existence.

At UNLV, Meyer replaced the program’s original coach, Bill Ireland, and posted a seven-game improvement in wins that first season. In 1974, the Rebels turned in their only perfect regular-season at 11-0 to earn a No. 2 national small-college ranking by both AP and UPI. UNLV went to the NCAA Division II semifinals that season and lost to Delaware in the Grantland Rice Bowl.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
UNLV Football Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like