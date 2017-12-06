Former UNLV football coach Ron Meyer dies at 76

Ron Meyer, whose UNLV football teams compiled a 27-8 record in his three seasons as coach during the 1970s, died Tuesday. He was 76.

Ron Meyer, head football coach at Southern Methodist University, shouts instructions to his team as they practice for their confrontation with Brigham Young University in the Holiday Bowl Friday, Dec. 17, 1980 in San Diego. The game will be Meyers first bowl as a head coach and SMUs first bowl in 12 years. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)

New England Patriots Coach Ron Meyer talks with newsmen on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 1982 at Schaeffer Stadium in Foxboro, Mass., where he discussed getting the team back in shape after a tentative agreement was reached in the 57-day-old players' strike. (AP Photo/Paul Benoit)

Irving Fryar, left, poses with New England Patriots coach Ron Meyer, right, during a press conference at Sullivan Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, April 11, 1984. Fryar has signed a four-year contract with the Patriots. (AP Photo/Ted Gartland)

Ron Meyer, whose UNLV football teams compiled a 27-8 record in his three seasons as coach during the 1970s, died Tuesday. He was 76.

The Rebels’ .771 winning percentage under Meyer was the best in the program’s history. UNLV went 8-3 in 1973 and followed that with seasons of 12-1 and 7-4.

UNLV was Meyer’s first job as a head coach; he was subsequently hired by Southern Methodist University. Meyer later landed in the NFL as coach of the New England Patriots (1982-84) and Indianapolis Colts (1986-91), before becoming a pro football analyst for CNN.

Devastated to hear the passing of my coach and great friend Ron Meyer. My mom and I loved Coach Meyer. He was a great man. Coach and his family are in my thoughts and prayers. God bless Coach Meyer! pic.twitter.com/qg5hPtq3bd — Eric Dickerson (@EricDickerson) December 6, 2017

Meyer returned to the Sam Boyd Stadium sidelines in 1994 to coach the Canadian Football League’s Las Vegas Posse franchise during its brief existence.

At UNLV, Meyer replaced the program’s original coach, Bill Ireland, and posted a seven-game improvement in wins that first season. In 1974, the Rebels turned in their only perfect regular-season at 11-0 to earn a No. 2 national small-college ranking by both AP and UPI. UNLV went to the NCAA Division II semifinals that season and lost to Delaware in the Grantland Rice Bowl.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.