Former UNLV QB Kenyon Oblad transfers to Dixie State

Former UNLV quarterback Kenyon Oblad announced Wednesday on Twitter that he will transfer to Dixie State. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

UNLV Rebels quarterback Kenyon Oblad (7) cuts up field through the San Jose State Spartans defense during the second quarter of their final game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Former UNLV quarterback Kenyon Oblad has found a new home less than two hours away.

Oblad, a former Liberty High standout, announced Wednesday on Twitter he will transfer to Dixie State in St. George, Utah, which is making the transition from Division II to the Football Championship Subdivision and will play in the Western Athletic Conference.

“Excited for this new opportunity! Can’t wait to get out to Dixie and get to work!” Oblad tweeted.

Oblad, who entered the NCAA transfer portal two weeks ago, will have three years of eligibility left when he joins Dixie State in the fall. He played in 11 games and started eight for the Rebels in 2019.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 195-pounder was 167 of 308 (54.2 percent) passing for 2,081 yards with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions while leading UNLV to a 3-5 record as a redshirt freshman.

Oblad played in the Rebels’ 2020 opener under first-year coach Marcus Arroyo, but was benched for the final five games and fell to fourth on the depth chart.

The Trailblazers are scheduled to play six games this spring, beginning Feb. 27 against Tarleton State in Stephenville, Texas. They posted an 8-3 record in 2019.

