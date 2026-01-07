Former UNLV quarterback finds new home at Big Ten school

Former UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea, the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year, committed to Nebraska on his visit to campus Tuesday.

Graney: Saccenti needs to have major role in CFP title game

Hill: Don’t be mad, UNLV fans. Anthony Colandrea made the right decision

UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) signals for a receiver to go in to motion before the snap against Boise State in the first half of the Mountain West championship NCAA college football game, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Anthony Colandrea has a new home.

The former UNLV quarterback committed to Nebraska on Tuesday during his visit to campus.

Colandrea entered the transfer portal after one season with the Rebels. He previously played at Virginia.

An agent representing Colandrea retweeted reports of the Nebraska commitment.

Colandrea led the Rebels to a 10-4 record this past season, earning Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year honors. He completed 66 percent of his passes while throwing for 3,459 yards and 23 touchdowns. He also rushed for 649 yards and 10 scores.

Nebraska wrapped up its season with a 44-22 loss to Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl.

In that game, Nebraska freshman quarterback TJ Lateef threw for 182 yards while passing for one score and running for another.

Former Cornhuskers starting quarterback Dylan Raiola entered the transfer portal after suffering a season-ending injury against USC.

Nebraska had secured a commitment from former Notre Dame quarterback Kenny Minchey, but he instead signed with Kentucky. That opened the door for Cornhuskers coach Matt Rhule to quickly pursue Colandrea.

Colandrea made news locally following UNLV’s first practice for the Frisco Bowl when he told reporters: “I’m not transferring. I’m not going anywhere. I’m staying here. I just want to play in the (bowl game) and finish out the year with the guys.”

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.