UNLV Rebels running back Lexington Thomas (3) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Nevada Wolf Pack during the first half of an NCAA football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Former UNLV running back Lexington Thomas will try out for the Indianapolis Colts at their rookie minicamp, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The minicamp is Friday through Sunday.

Thomas (5 feet 8 inches, 175 pounds) rushed for more than 1,000 yards each of the past two seasons.

