Former UNLV safety Kenny Keys dies at age 25

Former UNLV football player Kenny Keys has died, coach Tony Sanchez and athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said in statements Friday night. The details involving Keys’ death were not immediately known.

UNLV defensive back (44) Kenny Keys celebrates after making a play during the game between the UNLV Rebels vs UCLA Bruins on Saturday, September 10, 2016 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. (Juan Lainez / MarinMedia.org / Cal Sport Media)

Kenny Keys on June 10, 2015. (R. Marsh Starks / UNLV Photo Services)

UNLV's Kenny Keys in a game against UCLA at Sam Boyd Stadium on September 12, 2015. (R. Marsh Starks / UNLV Photo Services)

UNLV defensive back Kenny Keys (44) greets former UNLV head coach and current San Diego State special teams coordinator Bobby Hauck after a football game at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. San Diego State won 26-7 over the Rebels. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Former UNLV football player Kenny Keys has died, coach Tony Sanchez and athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said in statements Friday night. He was 25.

The details involving Keys’ death were not immediately known, an athletic department spokesman said.

Keys played safety for the Rebels from 2012 to 2016.

His brother, Kendal, is a senior wide receiver on this season’s team.

“I was heartbroken to learn of the passing of Kenny Keys,” Sanchez said. “It obviously hurts even more when you lose one of your own. Kenny was a great Rebel who played his heart out on the field and was a highly respected teammate and person. We are devastated about the loss of this young man and pray for his family, especially our own Kendal. Kenny will be truly missed.”

Added Reed-Francois: “The Rebel family’s hearts are heavy after learning about the loss of former UNLV football player Kenny Keys. Our thoughts and prayers are with his younger brother Kendal and the entire Keys family. Many others on our current team also played alongside Kenny and have lost a friend and former teammate. We will offer counseling services to our student-athletes and staff during this time of grieving.”

Keys started 10 games his senior season at free safety and played in all 12. He was fourth on the team with 69 tackles to go with six pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Keys totaled 206 tackles, 10 pass breakups and three interceptions in 53 career games.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.