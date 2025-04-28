Former UNLV standout excited for NFL opportunity: ‘It’s just a blessing’

Former UNLV linebacker Jackson Woodard is beginning his NFL journey with the Seahawks, along with another former Rebels standout.

UNLV linebacker Jackson Woodard (7) celebrates after scooping a fumble and scoring a touchdown during the NCAA college football game against UNR at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

Jackson Woodard’s football career won’t end with UNLV’s victory in the LA Bowl in December.

He’ll get a chance to play at the next level.

The former Rebels linebacker signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent Saturday. Woodard, a key part of two of the most successful seasons in UNLV history, will now try to earn a role on coach Mike Macdonald’s defense.

“Winning teams get looked at more and get more opportunities to have players at the next level,” Woodard said. “That’s what we accomplished. I’m just so proud of all the guys that are going to get a chance at the next level.”

Woodard won’t be the only former Rebel in Seattle. The Seahawks selected UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III in the seventh round Saturday with the 238th overall pick. White became the first Rebel drafted since offensive lineman Joe Hawley was taken by the Falcons in the fourth round in 2010.

“It’s just a blessing. I’m excited to play at the next level. It’s been a dream of mine,” Woodard said. “I’m ready to go to work, get to be with my teammate Ricky White, which is going to be awesome. I talked to him (Saturday evening) and we just said, ‘We’re excited, but it’s time to go to work.’ It’s time to put our heads down and go earn it.”

‘Phenomenal’ time at UNLV

Woodard left his mark at UNLV. He was the Mountain West defensive player of the year last season and helped the Rebels finish No. 23 in The Associated Press’ final rankings.

Woodard followed former coach Barry Odom, who he played for at Arkansas, to UNLV in 2023. He led the Rebels with 116 tackles his first season to help the team become bowl eligible for the first time since 2013.

Woodard was even better his second season. He had 135 tackles, 3½ sacks and four interceptions. UNLV made its second straight Mountain West title game and earned the fourth bowl win in program history.

“My two years at UNLV were phenomenal,” Woodard said. “All the teammates that I was able to play with for those two years will forever be family to me. We won a lot of ball games together, which was a lot of fun. I look at Vegas now as a second home.”

‘Brothers’ Seattle-bound

The Seahawks got to know Woodard at the East-West Shrine Bowl in January. Seattle defensive assistant/linebackers coach Josh Bynes was Woodard’s position coach for the event.

“He taught me a lot while I was there for that short week I got to meet him, learn from him, which was awesome,” Woodard said of Bynes, who played 11 seasons in the NFL.

Woodard said he didn’t talk with the Seahawks “a whole lot” the rest of the process, but he’s happy with how things worked out. Especially because he gets to keep playing with White. He said the two became “brothers” during their time as Rebels captains.

“As soon as I came to UNLV, (White and I) automatically clicked,” Woodard said. “He’s someone that goes to work every day, that earns everything he’s gotten. He’s so deserving of getting drafted. I’m super excited to get another chance to play with him. He’s a brother of mine and we’re going to have a lot of fun together.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.