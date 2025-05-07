Former UNLV standout picked up by another NFL team after release

Former UNLV linebacker Jackson Woodard is headed to a new team after being waived by the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday.

UNLV linebacker Jackson Woodard (7) tackles Fresno State running back Malik Sherrod (2) during the college football game at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Former UNLV linebacker Jackson Woodard is back on an NFL roster a day after being released.

The Houston Texans claimed Woodard off waivers Wednesday. He was waived by the Seattle Seahawks, who had signed him as an undrafted free agent, on Tuesday after he participated in their rookie minicamp over the weekend.

Woodard earned Mountain West defensive player of the year honors last season after amassing 135 tackles, 3½ sacks and four interceptions.

He helped lead UNLV to a second straight Mountain West title game appearance and the program’s first bowl victory since 2000.