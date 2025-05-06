74°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
UNLV Football

Former UNLV standout waived after NFL rookie minicamp

UNLV linebacker Jackson Woodard warms up for the 40-yard dash during UNLV football's Pro Day at ...
UNLV linebacker Jackson Woodard warms up for the 40-yard dash during UNLV football's Pro Day at the Fertitta Football Complex, which attracted scouts from all 32 NFL teams, on Monday, March 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
More Stories
UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III runs the 40-yard dash during UNLV football's Pro Day at the ...
Hill: Ex-Rebels WR enjoys one of ‘best weekends’ by chasing NFL dream
Arizona linebacker Justin Flowe (0) during an NCAA football game against Texas Tech on Saturday ...
Ex-Oregon, Arizona linebacker to transfer to UNLV; Rebels also add QB
UNLV defensive back Malik Chavis (4) celebrates an incomplete pass intended for Oregon State ti ...
College Sports Chaos: UNLV stands by Mountain West … for now
UNLV players celebrate after defeating Cal in the LA Bowl NCAA college football game at SoFi St ...
RJ series to take close look at UNLV’s place in College Sports Chaos
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 6, 2025 - 3:59 pm
 

The Seattle Seahawks waived former UNLV linebacker Jackson Woodard on Tuesday after he participated in their rookie minicamp over the weekend.

Woodard signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent, joining former Rebels receiver Ricky White III, who was a seventh-round pick by Seattle.

Woodard earned Mountain West defensive player of the year honors last season after amassing 135 tackles, 3½ sacks and four interceptions.

He helped lead UNLV to a second straight Mountain West title game appearance and the program’s first bowl victory since 2000.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES