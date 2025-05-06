Former UNLV standout waived after NFL rookie minicamp
A key contributor to UNLV’s resurgence the past two seasons was released after going through his first NFL rookie minicamp over the weekend.
The Seattle Seahawks waived former UNLV linebacker Jackson Woodard on Tuesday after he participated in their rookie minicamp over the weekend.
Woodard signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent, joining former Rebels receiver Ricky White III, who was a seventh-round pick by Seattle.
Woodard earned Mountain West defensive player of the year honors last season after amassing 135 tackles, 3½ sacks and four interceptions.
He helped lead UNLV to a second straight Mountain West title game appearance and the program’s first bowl victory since 2000.