Freshman running back ties record as UNLV whips UTEP
Freshman running back Jai’Den Thomas scored four rushing touchdowns to tie the Rebels’ single-game record in UNLV’s win against UTEP on Saturday.
True freshman running back Jai’Den Thomas rushed for 100 yards and four touchdowns, tying the Rebels’ program record for TDs in a single game, as UNLV defeated Texas-El Paso 45-28 on Saturday at the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Jayden Maiava went 15-for-27 for 190 yards with an interception in place of injured starter Doug Brumfield. UNLV (3-1) rushed for 306 yards as a team.
UTEP fell to 1-4.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
