UNLV Football

Freshman running back ties record as UNLV whips UTEP

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 23, 2023 - 9:29 pm
 
Updated September 23, 2023 - 9:32 pm
UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas (22) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first ha ...
UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas (22) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

True freshman running back Jai’Den Thomas rushed for 100 yards and four touchdowns, tying the Rebels’ program record for TDs in a single game, as UNLV defeated Texas-El Paso 45-28 on Saturday at the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Jayden Maiava went 15-for-27 for 190 yards with an interception in place of injured starter Doug Brumfield. UNLV (3-1) rushed for 306 yards as a team.

UTEP fell to 1-4.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.

