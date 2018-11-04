Fresno State shuts down UNLV 48-3

Fresno State never let UNLV’s offense get going in a 48-3 victory over the Rebels on Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium. It was the Rebels’ sixth consecutive defeat.

Fresno State Bulldogs running back Ronnie Rivers celebrates scoring a touchdown against the UNLV Rebels during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Fresno State Bulldogs linebacker George Helmuth (34) tackles UNLV Rebels running back Lexington Thomas (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

UNLV Rebels wide receiver Mekhi Stevenson (2) misses a catch while covered by Fresno State Bulldogs defensive back Jaron Bryant during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Fresno State Bulldogs running back Dejonte O'Neal, center, is tackled by UNLV Rebels defensive lineman Kolo Uasike (94) after a gain during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Marcus McMaryion passes against the UNLV Rebels during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Fresno State Bulldogs wide receiver Jamire Jordan (1) scores a touchdown against UNLV Rebels defensive back Alex Perry during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

UNLV Rebels quarterback Max Gilliam (6) hands the balls off to UNLV Rebels running back Lexington Thomas during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

UNLV Rebels head coach Tony Sanchez claps after a play against the Fresno State Bulldogs during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

UNLV Rebels quarterback Max Gilliam avoids a tackle by Fresno State Bulldogs defensive tackle Kevin Atkins (90) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

UNLV Rebels quarterback Max Gilliam (6) throws a pass against the Fresno State Bulldogs during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

UNLV Rebels defensive back Alex Perry (4) tackles Fresno State Bulldogs wide receiver KeeSean Johnson (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

UNLV running back Charles Williams (8) makes a catch against the Fresno State Bulldogs during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Fresno State wide receiver KeeSean Johnson runs after making a reception against the UNLV during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Fresno State Bulldogs wide receiver Jamire Jordan (1) celebrates after wide receiver Derrion Grim (7) scored against the UNLV Rebels during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Armani Rogers remained on the UNLV sideline wearing a headset and signaling in plays rather than calling them.

Against Fresno State’s nationally ranked defense, it might not have mattered if the Rebels put in Armani Rogers, Aaron Rodgers or Mr. Rogers.

The No. 20 Bulldogs methodically dominated from start to finish, their defense not letting UNLV’s offense have much breathing room in a 48-3 victory over the Rebels on Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium.

The loss mathematically eliminated the Rebels (2-7, 0-5 Mountain West) from bowl eligibility, though that question was settled well into what now has become a six-game losing streak.

Fresno State (8-1, 5-0) not only is well on its way to the postseason — Las Vegas Bowl? — but the Bulldogs are in position to win the West Division. They play Boise State and San Diego State the next two weeks in games that will shape the conference races.

The Bulldogs entered this game tied with Mississippi State for fourth nationally in allowing 13.5 points per game, and they extended the streak of allowing opponents 30 points or fewer to 20 games, tops in the country.

UNLV gained 302 yards, with much of it coming after the game was in Fresno State’s hand. Fresno native Charles Williams did, however, rush for 121 yards on 16 carries.

Quarterback Max Gilliam, who had thrown 12 touchdown passes over his previous four starts, completed 14 of 30 passes for 98 yards with no touchdowns and an interception.

Former Liberty High School star Kenyon Oblad made his college debut in the fourth quarter, and he can play the final four games and not lose his redshirt status. He completed 1 of 5 passes for seven yards.

Rogers hasn’t played since injuring a toe Sept. 22 at Arkansas State. He was cleared during the week, but coach Tony Sanchez said Rogers hadn’t received enough practice time because of the walking boot he was forced to wear.

Maybe Sanchez and his staff will turn to Rogers next Saturday when the Rebels play at San Diego State, a place where they haven’t won since 2000.

Fresno State wasted no time taking charge against UNLV, scoring less than five minutes into the game. If there were thoughts of a repeat of last season’s 26-16 upset victory by the Rebels, they were quickly vanquished.

Bulldogs quarterback Marcus McMaryion completed 26 of 35 passes for 274 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

