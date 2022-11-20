‘Frustration is an understatement’: UNLV bowl hopes end in Hawaii

UNLV’s offense never got going against Hawaii, and the Rebels lost their sixth consecutive game Saturday. UNLV will not be bowl eligible this season.

UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) is sacked by Hawaii defensive linemen John Tuitupou (90) and Andrew Choi (96) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) is sacked by Hawaii defensive linemen John Tuitupou (90) and Andrew Choi (96) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) throws a pass against Hawaii during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) hands the ball off running back Aidan Robbins (9) during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Hawaii on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager (13) throws a pass against UNLV during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Hawaii running back Tylan Hines (24) tries to get away from UNLV linebacker Austin Ajiake (27) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Hawaii wide receiver Tamatoa Mokiao-Atimalala (8) pulls in a touchdown catch against UNLV during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

As Daego Albert (40) holds the ball, UNLV place-kicker Daniel Gutierrez makes a field goal against Hawaii during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

UNLV's Nohl Williams and BJ Harris (21) pull down Hawaii's Tylan Hines (24) on a punt return during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) carries against Hawaii during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

UNLV wide receiver Kyle Williams (1) runs past Hawaii defensive back Peter Manuma (33) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

UNLV wide receiver Jeff Weimer (6) can't pull in a pass while being defended by Hawaii defensive back Peter Manuma during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Hawaii linebacker Logan Taylor (16) tries to pull down UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

UNLV wide receiver Jeff Weimer (6) reacts after making a touchdown against Hawaii during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Hawaii tight end Caleb Phillips (85) reacts with teammates after making a touchdown against UNLV during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Hawaii wide receiver Zion Bowens (6) reacts with wide receiver Koali Nishigaya (27) after making a touchdown over UNLV during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

UNLV defensive back Ricky Johnson (0) can't stop Hawaii wide receiver Zion Bowens (6) from making a catch for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Hawaii running back Dedrick Parson (31) runs though the UNLV defense during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Hawaii wide receiver Jalen Walthall (4) can't pull in a catch while being guarded by UNLV defensive back Cameron Oliver (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Hawaii defensive back Malik Hausman (9) breaks up a pass intended for UNLV wide receiver Jeff Weimer (6) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

UNLV head coach Marcus Arroyo, right, hugs Hawaii head coach Timmy Chang after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Honolulu. Hawaii defeated UNLV 31-25. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Hawaii tight end Caleb Phillips (85) pulls in a touchdown pass over UNLV during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Hawaii football players hold the Island Showdown Trophy after defeating UNLV 31-25 in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Honolulu. Hawaii defeated UNLV 31-25. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

As UNLV defensive back Daego Albert (40) holds the ball, UNLV place kicker Daniel Gutierrez (32) makes a field goal against Hawaii during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Hawaii wide receiver Alex Perry (82), place kicker Ben Falck (86), and wide receiver Chuuky Hines (84) hold the Island Showdown Trophy after defeating UNLV 31-25 in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Honolulu. Hawaii defeated UNLV 31-25. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

The UNLV football team simply had no factor of safety.

After losing close games to Fresno State and San Diego State the previous two weeks, UNLV needed to win Saturday to keep its bowl dreams alive. It was facing Hawaii, a team that entered the game with one Mountain West win.

On paper, the Rebels — 11-point favorites — were in a good situation.

However, paper doesn’t account for torrential rain storms arriving intermittently throughout the game. It doesn’t make allowances for key injuries to parts of the Rebels’ secondary. It doesn’t consider the odds of the most accurate kicker in UNLV history hitting the upright.

“I was tough on the guys all week,” UNLV coach Marcus Arroyo told reporters after the game. “I warned them that these types of games get set up this way, but that’s got to fall on my shoulders first.”

UNLV’s losing streak extended to six games Saturday, as it lost 31-25 to Hawaii at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex in Honolulu. UNLV started the season 4-1, but the Rebels were officially eliminated from bowl contention with the loss.

“Frustration is an understatement,” Arroyo said.

The Rebels also gave the Rainbow Warriors the Island Showdown Trophy. Hawaii has now won four of the past six meetings between the teams since the trophy was introduced as part of the Ninth Island Rivalry in 2017.

UNLV’s offense never looked fully comfortable Saturday. Sophomore quarterback Doug Brumfield completed 23 of 37 pass attempts for 288 yards and a touchdown, but the run game wasn’t established.

Junior running back Aidan Robbins had 72 yards on 17 carries, while Brumfield added 55 yards on 18 carries. UNLV’s offense also struggled to convert third downs, going just 4-for-14.

“That’s a hard locker room right now,” Arroyo said. “We’ve got to do a better job.”

The offense also ground to a halt in the red zone, again. The Rebels (4-7, 2-5 Mountain West) settled for five field goal attempts. Sixth-year kicker Daniel Gutierrez made four of them, tying him with Nick Garritano for first in program history with 53 made field goals. However, Gutierrez also kicked one off the upright early in the fourth quarter.

UNLV led 13-7 at halftime, but Hawaii (3-9, 2-5) surged to a 24-16 lead in the fourth quarter.

UNLV’s defense tried to pick up the slack, matching the offense with a lone touchdown. Senior defensive end Adam Plant Jr. stripped Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager, and linebacker Elijah Shelton recovered the ball and ran it into the end zone to cut the deficit to 24-22 with 8:13 remaining.

The Rebels offense then failed to complete the two-point conversion on a play that left junior wide receiver Kyle Williams — whose five catches for 111 yards led the team — visibly frustrated.

Shelton forced another fumble to give UNLV the ball with 7:25 remaining. However, the drive stalled out near midfield, and Brumfield’s pass on fourth-and-5 fell incomplete.

The Rainbow Warriors scored three plays later on a 34-yard run by senior Dedrick Parson to effectively clinch the win with a 31-22 lead with 2:51 to play.

“We just got outcompeted, and that was uncharacteristic,” Arroyo said. “That’s what happens when you lose focus.”

UNLV will finish its season by hosting UNR in the Battle for the Fremont Cannon at 3 p.m. Nov. 26.

