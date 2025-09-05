‘Good challenge for us’: Rebels ready for UCLA’s talented transfer QB

UNLV football is 2-0 so far this season, but the Rebels will need their best defensive game yet to slow down UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

UNLV defensive coordinator Paul Guenther wasn’t overly displeased with how the Rebels’ defensive backs played in their season-opening win against Idaho State on Aug. 23. The Bengals have a terrific quarterback in Jordan Cooke and his receivers made some spectacular catches.

Guenther then saw his players improve in UNLV’s victory over Sam Houston on Aug. 29.

They need to be even better this week.

The Rebels (2-0) meet UCLA (0-1) at 5 p.m. Saturday at Allegiant Stadium. The Bruins are led by talented quarterback Nico Iamaleava, the transfer from Tennessee who reportedly landed in Westwood to be closer to family or score a higher name, image and likeness deal.

It depends on who you believe.

But believe this: The Rebels need to have their best defensive effort yet to stand a chance at beginning the season 3-0.

Utah blowout

“(Iamaleava) is a talented guy who can run and make all the throws needed,” Guenther said. “He has obviously played at a high level for a long time. It will be a good challenge for us.

“He compares to (Cooke) in pretty much all the same ways. We just have to do a good job up front applying pressure on him.”

Iamaleava and UCLA didn’t have the best season opener. The Bruins were dominated by No. 25 Utah 43-10 on Aug. 30.

Iamaleava, a sophomore, completed 11 of his 22 passes for 136 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the loss. He also ran for a team-leading 47 yards on 13 carries. He can extend plays. He can scramble for positive gains.

The Rebels will expect Iamaleava’s best Saturday. That’s probably a smart idea given the jump in performance teams and individual players often make between Weeks 1 and 2.

“Nico is just a gamer,” UCLA coach DeShaun Foster said. “He looked at me and said, ‘It’s on me.’ I had to let him know it’s not one on 11. That’s the kind of competitor he is. He’s going to take full responsibility and full blame for everything. We have to let him know we have people here playing with him and that it’s the ultimate team game.”

Utah was just a whole lot better than UCLA. The loss could serve as a major reality check for the Bruins, who allowed Iamaleava to be sacked four times.

And yet UNLV has seen enough film to know what Iamaleava looks like at his best.

“Statistically against Utah, it probably wasn’t what he wanted, but you can certainly see his toughness,” UNLV coach Dan Mullen said. “He played against a very good defense in Utah that causes people all sorts of problems.

“For Nico, I’m sure he’s going to come out (Saturday) fired up and ready to put on a show and rebound from his performance. He’s an extremely talented player. He has size and athleticism. Go watch him run. He’s strong and powerful. He’s going to bring a lot of challenges to our defense.”

Improving defense

UNLV’s defense still has plenty to prove as well.

The Rebels have five interceptions through two games, but allowed Cooke to throw for 380 yards in their season opener. Things got better at Sam Houston. UNLV needs to take another step Saturday to contain Iamaleava.

“Nothing really sticks out to me about him, honestly,” said defensive back Aamaris Brown, who had a 52-yard interception return for a touchdown against Sam Houston. “You know in the past, there’s been talk about, ‘Five-star this, five-star that.’ I have been around plenty of five-star and four-stars — it doesn’t scare me.”

Countered Foster: “That’s how their program operates. That’s not how we operate. We’re going to go out there and play ball and go from there.”

Let the game(s) begin.

