Gorman grad Adam Plant might transfer from TCU to UNLV

TCU defensive end Adam Plant Jr. (98) celebrates in the bench area during the final seconds of an NCAA college football game against Texas in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Louis DeLuca)

Texas Christian freshman defensive end Adam Plant Jr., a Bishop Gorman High School graduate, has entered the NCAA transfer portal and said Saturday he was considering UNLV.

Plant (6 feet 5 inches, 264 pounds) said he would decide in about a week. He was on his way back to Las Vegas for the Christmas holiday.

“I want to go somewhere close to home,” he said.

Plant spoke highly of new UNLV coach Marcus Arroyo.

“Coach Arroyo is going to have a big turnaround for the city, and I would like to be a big part of that,” Plant said.

If Plant transfers to UNLV, he would have to sit out next season under NCAA rules unless he gets a waiver.

Plant was rated the nation’s No. 41 defensive end in 247Sports’ composite ratings when he signed with Arizona in 2018. He never enrolled, choosing instead to improve his academic standing. Then Plant chose the Horned Frogs earlier this year over Southern California, Oregon, Penn State and Arizona.

Plant played in 12 games this season and made three tackles.

