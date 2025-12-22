Graney: Dan Mullen writing his next chapter in life as a coach

UNLV’s first-year coach wanted another opportunity to teach the game. He received one from the Rebels and has run with it.

UNLV head coach Dan Mullen runs out with his team before the first half of the Ninth Island Showdown game on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV head coach Dan Mullen walks out of the tunnel with his team while prepared for the first half of their NCAA football season-opening game against the Idaho State Bengals at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, August 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

FRISCO, Texas – It’s not how he wanted his college football coaching career to end. Sitting in a television studio talking about the game instead of on a field teaching it.

Dan Mullen wanted to write another chapter in the book.

He wanted another opportunity at that which he loves.

He received one at UNLV and has by far made the most of it.

Mullen is about to finish his first year as Rebels coach and will do so in leading UNLV (10-3) against Ohio (8-4) in the Frisco Bowl on Tuesday night in the Ford Center at The Star.

He was fired as coach at Florida in November of 2021 and then spent three years as a broadcaster for ESPN. He was good at the job but something was missing.

Now, he has re-discovered such a passion with this year’s team, one that welcomed around 70 new faces and sits a win away from 11 victories for a second straight season.

Whole new roster

“They were just a random bunch of guys that came together just under a year ago,” Mullen said. “I don’t know if anybody really knew each other. But, basically, the whole roster came together because they love football and football bound them all together. That’s pretty special.

“They have a better understanding of me. I’m not always fun to deal with. Once in a while, I can be difficult. But it’s that bonding and joining together that you learn so much about each other. The key to making that happen is a complete buy-in from the team.”

Sure. There was pressure. UNLV in two previous seasons had won a combined 20 games and been to consecutive bowls. Barry Odom as coach literally lifted the program from the dead.

But as accomplished a resume as Mullen arrived with, there was no guarantee such success would continue. Put that many new faces in a room and things can go either way.

Here’s the thing: Players believed in Mullen. They followed his lead. They – as he says often – bought into a vision.

There was no better example of that than a season-opening win against FCS opponent Idaho State.

Yeah. Seems like forever ago.

The Rebels as more than a 30-point favorite survived the mighty Bengals 38-31. Idaho State rolled up 555 yards.

It could have been so much worse for UNLV, what with all the hype and expectations. But the Rebels were able to avoid all that.

And never once turned on each other.

“There was an opportunity for everybody to say, ‘We just got here, it must be somebody else’s (fault),’” Mullen said. “There could have been finger-pointing. But there was none of that. I never saw it. Nobody panicked. It was all about winning that game.”

And they took off from there.

Kept on winning

They were guaranteed 12 games, played well enough to earn a 13th in the Mountain West championship against Boise State and will now enjoy a 14th opposite Ohio.

Mullen took over the program around this time last year, when it seemed more coaches were opting out of the LA Bowl as Odom departed for Purdue than actual players.

That’s about culture. About guys who want to come and play for UNLV. Who want to stay and continue building things in a winning manner.

It hasn’t changed under Mullen.

He kept the winning part going. He even enhanced the culture. He molded a group of talented players who came from different places and backgrounds into a successful unit.

It could have gone either way, for sure. So many new faces. So much work to accomplish. But there was one constant. The coach who was looking for another opportunity.

“I haven’t had one day where I wasn’t excited to come to work,” Mullen said. “I know everyone is exhausted this time of year and can’t wait to catch a breath. But after this game, I’m going to be sad I’m not going to the office to be around all these guys.

“This team really got me back to why I love coaching. In the book of my life a coach, I didn’t like how it ended. I love the game. This has been one one of the most fun years I’ve had as a coach.”

Another chapter will be written when the final seconds tick away at the Frisco Bowl. Whatever way it ends, know this:

Dan Mullen in many ways has come home again.

Back to his happy place.

Ed Graney, a Sigma Delta Chi Award winner for sports column writing, can be reached at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.