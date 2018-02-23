Green Valley offensive lineman Eric Brown to sign with UNLV

Green Valley High School offensive lineman Eric Brown will sign Friday morning to play football at UNLV. He also received scholarship offers from UNR and Hawaii, among others.

Green Valley's Eric Brown.

Green Valley High School offensive lineman Eric Brown was disappointed that he couldn’t send in his letter of intent to UNLV when the football signing period began, but he will make sure to do it Friday morning.

Brown didn’t sign when the period began Feb. 7 because he needed to take the American College Test. He has since taken the exam, allowing him to join the Rebels.

“When I first found out I needed to take it and I couldn’t sign, I was a little bit stressed,” Brown said. “But I knew I was going to get it done. I’m excited that I can finally sign and be a part of the program now.”

Playing for his hometown school will be meaningful for Brown, who lives 10 minutes from Sam Boyd Stadium. Brown (6 feet 5 inches, 330 pounds) also received scholarship offers from UNR and Hawaii, among others.

“They were very persistent,” he said of the Rebels. “Other schools hit me up once a week after they offered me, but UNLV was like every other day with one of the coaches somehow reaching out to me. I’ve been to numerous practices. I’ve seen all the coaches and how they coach. I’ve been to numerous games.

“They were the first team to believe in me. They were the very first team to offer me. They offered me after my sophomore year, and most people don’t get offered that early. So they will always have a special place in my heart for being the first team to believe in my ability.”

UNLV has one scholarship spot remaining in this year’s class.

