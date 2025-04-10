Hall of Fame coach watches UNLV spring football practice

Hall of Fame football coach Urban Meyer, who worked with UNLV coach Dan Mullen at a number of schools, attended the Rebels’ spring football practice Thursday.

UNLV football head coach Dan Mullen blows on a whistle during a team practice in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 27, 2025. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

UNLV had a special guest at its spring football practice Thursday.

Hall of Fame coach Urban Meyer, who won three national championships during his career, watched the Rebels work out alongside first-year coach and close friend Dan Mullen at the Fertitta Football Complex.

Had a special guest at practice today 👀 pic.twitter.com/wakA80bwEy — UNLV Football (@unlvfootball) April 10, 2025

Mullen first worked under Meyer as a graduate assistant at Notre Dame in 1999. It was when Meyer coached wide receivers for the Fighting Irish.

The two would be joined at the hip for several years, Mullen on staffs of Meyer at Bowling Green, Utah and Florida, the latter of which as offensive coordinator.

Mullen would then win 103 games at Southeastern Conference coaching stops Mississippi State and Florida.

“The first thing that stood out about Dan was not only his football intelligence, but his overall intelligence was off the charts,” Meyer said last month. “He’d always ask questions and push for answers. He’s the best offensive coach I’ve ever been around.

“I always thought UNLV was a diamond in the rough. I couldn’t understand why people couldn’t get it going there. And then Barry Odom comes in and gets that thing cranked up before leaving (for Purdue).

“Right around that time, it was brought to Dan’s attention, and I remember looking in his eyes. And I thought, ‘Man, this would be a great opportunity for him.’”

Meyer’s son-in-law, Corey Dennis, is UNLV’s offensive coordinator.

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.