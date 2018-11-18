Hawaii rallies in 4th to beat UNLV, 35-28

HONOLULU — UNLV blew a 15-point fourth-quarter lead as Hawaii backup quarterback Chevan Cordeiro threw three fourth-quarter touchdown passes to give the Rainbow Warriors a stunning 35-28 win over UNLV on Saturday night at Aloha Stadium.
The Rebels (3-8, 1-6 Mountain West) gave up touchdown passes of 64, 20 and 68 yards to Cordeiro, who replaced starter Cole McDonald after UNLV took a 28-13 lead early in the fourth quarter. Hawaii (7-5, 4-3) went ahead at 35-28 with 1:25 to play on Cordeiro’s 68-yard scoring strike to John Ursua.
UNLV sophomore quarterback Armani Rogers returned after missing six games with a toe injury and threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Evan Owens to put UNLV ahead 28-13 with 14:21 remaining.
Lexington Thomas ran for 129 yards and two TDs for UNLV, becoming just the third Rebels running back to post consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons. He joins Mike Thomas (1973, ’74) and Tim Cornett (2012, ’13).
Hawaii snapped a four-game losing streak and clinched a bowl berth.
