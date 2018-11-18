Hawaii rallies in 4th to beat UNLV, 35-28

UNLV blew a 15-point fourth-quarter lead as Hawaii backup quarterback Chevan Cordeiro threw three fourth-quarter touchdown passes to give the Rainbow Warriors a stunning 35-28 win over UNLV on Saturday night at Aloha Stadium.

Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald (13) runs through the UNLV defensive line during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald (13) scrambles through the UNLV defense trying to gain yards during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

UNLV running back Lexington Thomas (3) after a second quarter touchdown against Hawaii during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

UNLV running back Lexington Thomas (3) runs the ball into the end zone during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Hawaii, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

UNLV quarterback Armani Rogers (1) slides away from Hawaii defensive lineman Manly Williams (49) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald (13) tries to leap over UNLV defensive back Evan Austrie (17) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

UNLV quarterback Max Gilliam (6) looks to make a pass against Hawaii during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

UNLV running back Lexington Thomas (3) breaks through the Hawaii defensive line during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Hawaii running back Fred Holly III (21) stiff arms UNLV defensive back Evan Austrie (17) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald (13) runs in a touchdown against UNLV during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

As UNLV tight end Giovanni Fauolo (45) runs with him, UNLV quarterback Armani Rogers (1) gains yards against Hawaii during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

UNLV defensive back Demitrious Gibbs (22) intercepts a pass intended for Hawaii wide receiver Cedric Byrd (6) during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

While being guarded by UNLV defensive back Evan Austrie (17), Hawaii wide receiver Cedric Byrd (6) pulls in a catch during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Hawaii football players lock arms in memory of former Hawaii football player Vince Manuwai before the start of an NCAA college football game against UNLV, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 in Honolulu. Manuwai played as an offensive lineman at Hawaii and spent eight seasons playing with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Manuwai, who was 38, passed away Nov. 4. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

While holding the jersey of former Hawaii football player Vince Manuwai, former Hawaii football players, staff, and alumni walk onto the field in memory of Manuwai before the start of an NCAA college football game against UNLV, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 in Honolulu. Manuwai played as an offensive lineman at Hawai and spent eight seasons playing with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Manuwai, who was 38, passed away Nov. 4. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

HONOLULU — UNLV blew a 15-point fourth-quarter lead as Hawaii backup quarterback Chevan Cordeiro threw three fourth-quarter touchdown passes to give the Rainbow Warriors a stunning 35-28 win over UNLV on Saturday night at Aloha Stadium.

The Rebels (3-8, 1-6 Mountain West) gave up touchdown passes of 64, 20 and 68 yards to Cordeiro, who replaced starter Cole McDonald after UNLV took a 28-13 lead early in the fourth quarter. Hawaii (7-5, 4-3) went ahead at 35-28 with 1:25 to play on Cordeiro’s 68-yard scoring strike to John Ursua.

UNLV sophomore quarterback Armani Rogers returned after missing six games with a toe injury and threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Evan Owens to put UNLV ahead 28-13 with 14:21 remaining.

Lexington Thomas ran for 129 yards and two TDs for UNLV, becoming just the third Rebels running back to post consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons. He joins Mike Thomas (1973, ’74) and Tim Cornett (2012, ’13).

Hawaii snapped a four-game losing streak and clinched a bowl berth.