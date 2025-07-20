Here are five offensive players to watch for UNLV football

There is a battle at quarterback for the Rebels as camp gets underway.

UNLV wide receiver Troy Omeire (17) elevates for a catch over defensive back Quandarius Keyes (30) during football spring practice at the Fertitta Football Complex Fields on Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV quarterback Alex Orji (11) looks to throw during a team scrimmage at Bill 'Wildcat' Morris Rebel Park in Las Vegas Friday, April 18, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) looks to teammates during UNLV spring football practice at the Fertitta Football Complex on Saturday, April 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV defensive line Waisale Muavesi, left, and offensive line Reid Williams, right, engage in drills during spring practice at the Fertitta Football Complex Fields on Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Offense is what new UNLV football coach Dan Mullen is known for. His attack pretty much spreads defenses out and forces the other guys to defend sideline to sideline, using the entire width of the field to Mullen’s advantage.

Hall of Fame coach Urban Meyer says Mullen understands spacing and the responsibilities of a defense as much as anyone.

As the Rebels begin training camp Wednesday, there will be competition at different spots, none more important than at quarterback.

Here’s a look at the two players who will battle for the No. 1 spot, along with three other names to keep an eye on as camp progresses toward a season opener against Idaho State on Aug. 23:

Anthony Colandrea, QB

The transfer from Virginia threw for over 2,000 yards and rushed for nearly 300 last year for the Cavaliers. He completed 62 percent of his passes.

He also appeared to have the best spring practice of all UNLV quarterbacks.

Mullen has worked with some of the top college quarterbacks over the last 20 years and prefers those who can make plays with their feet as well as their arm.

The 6-foot Colandrea had up-and-down spring days with his passing, but when he was on, he stood out from others competing at the position. He also received offers in the transfer portal from Mississippi and Syracuse.

In two seasons at Virginia, he started 17 of 19 games played.

He totaled 4,083 passing yards and 26 scores through the air over those two years.

Alex Orji, QB

Orji spent three seasons at Michigan and saw action in 20 games before landing at UNLV, starting three times in 2024.

His passing needs work, having completed 25 of 47 attempts for 150 yards and three scores with two interceptions.

He did run for 392 yards and four touchdowns at Michigan.

You figure, at least early, both Colandrea and Orji will see time for the Rebels.

But at 6-3 and 235 pounds with top-level speed, Orji has all the physical tools to be a breakout player for the Rebels this season. If he can improve his passing, you’re possibly looking at another NFL prospect under Mullen’s watch.

Jai’Den “Jet” Thomas, RB

One of two preseason all-conference picks for UNLV, Thomas rushed for 918 yards in 10 starts last season. It earned him second-team all league honors.

Thomas as a freshman had 12 touchdowns, the most by any first-year player in college football that season.

Mullen might be known for the quarterbacks he has tutored and developed, but the running back position is highly significant within his spread scheme.

It often puts backs in motion and uses them as a receiver. Thomas should get first crack at holding down such a leading role.

Reid Williams, C

Williams is the 2024 Rimington Award winner as the nation’s best center at the FCS level. He was named first-team all-conference after making 12 starts.

The transfer from Chattanooga now gets to anchor what will be a rebuilt front. UNLV’s offensive line last season was one of the Mountain West’s best units but now must receive big-time help from a group of portal additions.

Williams is a key to that goal. At a listed 6-1 and 300 pounds, he owns the college experience needed to bring along a line that must produce quickly.

Troy Omeire, WR

Omeire’s résumé includes spending time at Texas and Arizona State.

UNLV needs to replace All-American wideout Ricky White and receiver/special teams standout Jacob De Jesus, meaning there will be plenty of opportunities for others to step forward.

Omeire could be one. He looks to get far more chances with the Rebels after ending his time at Arizona State with 25 catches for 282 yards and three scores, an average of 11.3 yards per reception.

He was rated a four-star prospect by ESPN and Rivals coming out of Fort Bend High in Austin, Texas.

