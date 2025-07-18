Here are UNLV’s top games for the 2025 football season

New UNLV football coach Dan Mullen wants to play a competitive schedule, and these games offer roadblocks as the Rebels attempt to become a top Group of Five team.

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) throws under pressure from Arkansas linebacker Stephen Dix Jr. (14) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen (4) throws the ball over UNLV defensive lineman Fisher Camac (28) in the first half of the Mountain West Championship NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen (4) is tripped by a UNLV defender on a scramble in the first half of the Mountain West Championship NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Dan Mullen has made things clear when it comes to scheduling for UNLV football: He’ll play anyone, anywhere, any time.

It’s an attitude the Rebels’ new coach has imparted to his administration and one that defines someone whose ultimate goals reach far beyond just competing in the Mountain West.

Mullen, since taking the job in December, has spoken often about winning championships and qualifying for the College Football Playoff.

To do so at the Group of Five level, even a few losses can scratch such plans.

“We want to schedule as much of a national schedule as we can get,” Mullen said. “Top teams from top conferences. If you want to play on the highest level, you have to do it week-in and week-out.”

Here are some of UNLV’s top games in Mullen’s first season for the Rebels, picked to finish second in the Mountain West preseason poll.

1. At Boise State, Oct. 18

This one needs little explanation. The teams that have met in the past two Mountain West championship games — both won by the Broncos — meet again at Albertsons Stadium.

Boise State was an easy choice to win the conference, having earned 35 of 39 first-place votes. UNLV received the other four.

If the Rebels intend on snapping Boise State’s hold on the league title, this comes as close to a must-win game as a team can have.

It won’t be easy. Boise State features the league’s leading quarterback in junior Maddux Madsen. Despite the loss of all-everything running back Ashton Jeanty to the Raiders with the sixth pick in the NFL draft, the Broncos are again expected to have one of the Mountain West’s most potent attacks.

Boise State is a popular pick to return to the CFP as the top Group of Five team. UNLV’s desire to reach such a level would go a long way with a win in this game.

2. Vs. UCLA, Sept. 6

It is by far UNLV’s most important nonconference game. And a winnable one at Allegiant Stadium.

The Bruins improved late last season under first-year coach DeShaun Foster, but still finished a win short of bowl eligibility after starting 1-5.

They have a capable quarterback in Tennessee transfer Nico Iamaleava, but return only two starters on defense. Most have predicted UCLA as a bottom-feeder in the Big Ten.

But defeating a Power Four opponent is always important for a UNLV program that aspires to reach such a level sooner than later.

A victory after what are two very winnable games against Idaho State and Sam Houston would jump-start the season with a 3-0 record.

3. At Colorado State, Nov. 8

This is a tricky one. The Rams have a chance to be sneaky good.

It’s one of two road games the Rebels have in their final five — UNR is the other on Nov. 29 — and they will be facing a Rams team with more than 20 seniors on the two-deep depth chart.

Colorado State was in the race to snag a spot in the conference title game last season before a loss to Fresno State dashed its hopes.

This easily could be the game that decides which team opposes Boise State in the championship game should the Broncos advance as expected.

4. Vs. Air Force, Oct. 11

Another conference opponent that should be better than most predict.

Consider this a bounce-back year for the Falcons, who finished 5-7 last season.

It will be an interesting matchup considering all the new faces on UNLV’s defense and its charge to at least control the Air Force run game.

Thirteen starters return for the Falcons, so coach Troy Calhoun has an experienced team from which to work.

This is a key game for UNLV. It’s at Wyoming (no easy task) the previous week, then has less than a week to prepare for the uniqueness of Air Force’s offense.

But these are the toss-up games UNLV must win if playing in a third straight conference title game is in the cards.

5. At Sam Houston, Aug. 29, and at Miami, Ohio, Sept. 20

We’ll put these two nonconference games together because they hold the same amount of significance. The Rebels need to win both to have an opportunity at a special season and be ranked among the top Group of Five programs before the conference season starts.

Sam Houston is picked near the bottom of Conference USA, and yet this is a team that went 10-3 last season. Its starters include a dangerous runner in quarterback Hunter Watson. The Bearkats also feature a new coach in Phil Longo.

Miami, Ohio, is an upper-level Mid-American Conference team that could give UNLV fits. The problem for the Redhawks is that most of their offense is gone from last season’s 9-5 team. They are off the week before hosting the Rebels after beginning with road games against Wisconsin and Rutgers.

UCLA might be the sexy choice as the top nonconference game, but these two pose issues on the road. They most likely won’t be walkovers.

UNLV schedule

UNLV schedule

Aug. 23: vs. Idaho State, time and TV TBA

Aug. 29: at Sam Houston State, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN

Sept. 6: vs. UCLA, 5 p.m., CBSSN

Sept. 20: at Miami (Ohio), time and TV TBA

Sept. 27: Bye

Oct. 4: at Wyoming, 4 p.m., CBSSN

Oct. 11: vs. Air Force, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN

Oct. 18: at Boise State, time TBA, Fox Networks

Oct. 25: Bye

Nov. 1: vs. New Mexico, noon, TV TBA

Nov. 8: at Colorado State, time TBA, Fox Networks

Nov. 15: vs. Utah State, 4 p.m., CBSSN

Nov. 21: vs. Hawaii, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Nov. 29: at UNR, 6 p.m., CBSSN