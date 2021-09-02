98°F
UNLV Football

How to watch UNLV football vs. E. Washington (streaming only)

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 2, 2021 - 2:00 pm
 
Updated September 2, 2021 - 4:20 pm
UNLV Rebels players run during football practice in UNLV, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas ...
UNLV Rebels players run during football practice in UNLV, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

College football is back!

UNLV opens up the season tonight against Eastern Washington to begin Marcus Arroyo’s second year as head coach, but it’s not airing on broadcast, cable or satellite TV.

It’s on a streaming service called Stadium, aka www.stadiumwatch.com. Click here to go right to the game.

Also, according to Stadium, the game can be seen on the TV digital-only channels:

CenturyLink Prism – Las Vegas

KSNVDT4 (Channel 37)

Cox Communications

KSNVDT4 (Channel 90)

Local Over the Air Broadcast

KSNVDT4 (Channel 3.4)

KINCDT3 (Channel 15.3)

Here’s the other details on watching the game:

Who: UNLV vs. Eastern Washington

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: Stadium

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Tickets: Starting at $33 at unlvtickets.com

Line: UNLV minus-11. O/U 62 (Vegas Insider)

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

