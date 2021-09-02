How to watch UNLV football vs. E. Washington (streaming only)
UNLV opens up the season tonight against Eastern Washington to begin Marcus Arroyo’s second year as head coach.
College football is back!
UNLV opens up the season tonight against Eastern Washington to begin Marcus Arroyo’s second year as head coach, but it’s not airing on broadcast, cable or satellite TV.
It’s on a streaming service called Stadium, aka www.stadiumwatch.com. Click here to go right to the game.
Also, according to Stadium, the game can be seen on the TV digital-only channels:
CenturyLink Prism – Las Vegas
KSNVDT4 (Channel 37)
Cox Communications
KSNVDT4 (Channel 90)
Local Over the Air Broadcast
KSNVDT4 (Channel 3.4)
KINCDT3 (Channel 15.3)
Here’s the other details on watching the game:
Who: UNLV vs. Eastern Washington
When: 7 p.m. Thursday
Where: Allegiant Stadium
TV: Stadium
Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)
Tickets: Starting at $33 at unlvtickets.com
Line: UNLV minus-11. O/U 62 (Vegas Insider)
Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.