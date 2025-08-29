How to watch UNLV football’s game against Sam Houston
The UNLV football team hits the road for the first time this season Friday when the Rebels meet Sam Houston at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston.
The Rebels (1-0) are coming off a too-close-for-comfort 38-31 victory over Idaho State in the season opener.
Quarterback Anthony Colandrea, a transfer from Virginia, went 15-for-21 for 195 yards and a touchdown. Michigan transfer quarterback Alex Orji completed all three of his passes and ran for 34 yards, including the game-winning touchdown, on six carries.
Both are expected to play for UNLV.
The Bearkats lost 41-24 at Western Kentucky in Phil Longo’s debut as coach.
This is the first meeting between the schools. The game was moved to Houston because of construction on the Bearkats’ home facility in Huntsville, Texas.
How to watch the game:
Who: UNLV at Sam Houston
When: 6:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Shell Energy Stadium, Houston
TV: CBS Sports Network
Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)
Line: UNLV -10; total 61½
