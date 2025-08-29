How to watch UNLV football’s game against Sam Houston

The UNLV football team hits the road for the first time this season when the Rebels meet Sam Houston on Friday. Here is how to watch the game.

UNLV head coach Dan Mullen walks out of the tunnel with his team for the first half of their NCAA football season-opening game against the Idaho State Bengals at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, August 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The UNLV football team hits the road for the first time this season Friday when the Rebels meet Sam Houston at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston.

The Rebels (1-0) are coming off a too-close-for-comfort 38-31 victory over Idaho State in the season opener.

Quarterback Anthony Colandrea, a transfer from Virginia, went 15-for-21 for 195 yards and a touchdown. Michigan transfer quarterback Alex Orji completed all three of his passes and ran for 34 yards, including the game-winning touchdown, on six carries.

Both are expected to play for UNLV.

The Bearkats lost 41-24 at Western Kentucky in Phil Longo’s debut as coach.

This is the first meeting between the schools. The game was moved to Houston because of construction on the Bearkats’ home facility in Huntsville, Texas.

How to watch the game:

Who: UNLV at Sam Houston

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Shell Energy Stadium, Houston

TV: CBS Sports Network

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: UNLV -10; total 61½

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.