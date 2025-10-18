How to watch UNLV football’s Mountain West clash against Boise State

The UNLV football team faces its biggest test of the season against Boise State on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium. Here is how to watch.

‘We could be playing in the parking lot’: Road warrior Rebels ready for tough test in Boise

Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen (4) is tripped by a UNLV defender on a scramble in the first half of the Mountain West Championship NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

UNLV’s football team faces its biggest test of the season against Boise State on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium.

The winner will own at least a share of first place in the Mountain West.

The Rebels (6-0, 2-0 Mountain West) are coming off a 51-48 victory over Air Force. Quarterback Anthony Colandrea threw for 361 yards and touchdown in the win to go with 62 rushing yards and two scores. He was named the Mountain West offensive player of the week for the third time this season Monday.

UNLV, which is bowl eligible for the third straight season, is one of just 11 undefeated teams remaining in the FBS.

Boise State (4-2, 2-0) beat New Mexico 41-25 last week.

The Rebels and Broncos are meeting for the fourth time in the past 23 months. Boise State holds an 11-3 advantage in the all-time series. The last time UNLV defeated the Broncos was Nov. 6, 1976.

How to watch:

Who: UNLV at Boise State

When: 12:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho

TV: FS1

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: Boise State -13; total 62

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.