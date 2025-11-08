How to watch UNLV football’s Mountain West game against Colorado State

The UNLV football team will try to stop a two-game losing skid when it faces Colorado State on Saturday. Here is how to watch the game.

UNLV tight end Nick Elksnis (84) looks back for a touchdown pass as New Mexico Lobos cornerback Jon Johnson (12) and cornerback D' Sean Martinez (25) are late during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The UNLV football team will try to stop a two-game losing skid when it faces Colorado State on Saturday at Fort Collins, Colorado.

The Rebels (6-2, 2-2 Mountain West) are coming off a 40-35 loss to New Mexico that saw the defense give up 532 yards of total offense, including 401 passing. They can’t afford another loss if they hope to play in the Mountain West championship game for the third consecutive year.

This is UNLV’s first visit to Colorado State since 2019. Their last scheduled matchup at Canvas Stadium was in 2020 but was canceled the week of the game because of positive COVID tests.

Colorado State (2-6, 1-3) has lost two straight and fired coach Jay Norvell midway through his fourth season. The Rams responded with a 28-0 dud against rival Wyoming on Oct. 25 in interim coach Tyson Summers’ first game in charge.

The Rams have won seven straight games at home against UNLV.

How to watch the game:

Who: UNLV at Colorado State

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Canvas Stadium, Fort Collins, Colo.

TV: FS1

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM; 100.9 FM)

Line: UNLV -4½; total 62