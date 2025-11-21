How to watch UNLV football’s Mountain West game against Hawaii

The UNLV football team hosts Hawaii on Friday at Allegiant Stadium in a key Mountain West matchup. Here is how to watch the game.

UNLV player sing the school fight song and dance in the end zone after their double overtime win against Utah State in their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The UNLV football team plays its home finale Friday against Hawaii at Allegiant Stadium.

The Rebels (8-2, 4-2 Mountain West) have won two straight and are coming off a thrilling 29-26 double-overtime victory over Utah State.

The Rainbow Warriors (7-3, 4-2) have been one of the conference’s biggest surprises and had last week off after a 38-6 win over first-place San Diego State on Nov. 8. Quarterback Micah Alejado, a former Bishop Gorman standout, leads the Mountain West in total yards (343.5) and passing yards (335.5) per game in conference play.

The winner of this game will keep its hopes alive for a spot in the league championship game.

Seven of the last 12 matchups in this series have been decided by one score.

How to watch the game:

What: Hawaii at UNLV

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: FS1

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: UNLV -3; total 64½

