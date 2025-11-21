52°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
UNLV Football

How to watch UNLV football’s Mountain West game against Hawaii

UNLV player sing the school fight song and dance in the end zone after their double overtime wi ...
UNLV player sing the school fight song and dance in the end zone after their double overtime win against Utah State in their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Bishop Gorman player Micah Alejado and family with a commitment letter to the University of Haw ...
’The kid is stone cold’: Ex-Gorman star thriving as Hawaii’s quarterback
UNLV wide receiver Kayden McGee (16) cuts upfield on his way to scoring a touchdown for the win ...
Where could UNLV football go bowling this season?
Utah State safety appears to have avoided serious injury
UNLV defensive back Mumu bin-Wahad (6), defensive back Laterrance Welch (0) and defensive back ...
Graney: Crazy and hectic, UNLV puts on a show in win over Utah State
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 20, 2025 - 8:00 pm
 

The UNLV football team plays its home finale Friday against Hawaii at Allegiant Stadium.

The Rebels (8-2, 4-2 Mountain West) have won two straight and are coming off a thrilling 29-26 double-overtime victory over Utah State.

The Rainbow Warriors (7-3, 4-2) have been one of the conference’s biggest surprises and had last week off after a 38-6 win over first-place San Diego State on Nov. 8. Quarterback Micah Alejado, a former Bishop Gorman standout, leads the Mountain West in total yards (343.5) and passing yards (335.5) per game in conference play.

The winner of this game will keep its hopes alive for a spot in the league championship game.

Seven of the last 12 matchups in this series have been decided by one score.

How to watch the game:

What: Hawaii at UNLV

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: FS1

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: UNLV -3; total 64½

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES