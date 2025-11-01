How to watch UNLV football’s Mountain West game against New Mexico
UNLV’s football team returns from its bye week to host New Mexico on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium. Here is how to watch the game.
UNLV’s football team returns from its bye week when it hosts New Mexico on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.
The Rebels (6-1, 2-1 Mountain West) are coming off a 56-31 loss to Boise State on Oct. 18 in which their defense allowed 558 total yards. Coach Dan Mullen hopes a simplified scheme will help the defense against the Lobos.
UNLV’s Anthony Colandrea was one of 36 quarterbacks named to the Davey O’Brien Award class of 2025 on Thursday.
New Mexico (5-3, 2-2) defeated Utah State 33-14 last week as quarterback Jack Layne threw for 183 yards and a touchdown. The Lobos are riding a two-game winning streak.
How to watch the game:
Who: New Mexico at UNLV
When: Noon Saturday
Where: Allegiant Stadium
TV: SSSEN
Streaming: Mountain West Network
Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)
Line: UNLV 4; total 62
Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.