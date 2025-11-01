How to watch UNLV football’s Mountain West game against New Mexico

UNLV’s football team returns from its bye week to host New Mexico on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium. Here is how to watch the game.

UNLV head coach Dan Mullen, second right, and his players take the field to face Air Force Falcons during an NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Rebels (6-1, 2-1 Mountain West) are coming off a 56-31 loss to Boise State on Oct. 18 in which their defense allowed 558 total yards. Coach Dan Mullen hopes a simplified scheme will help the defense against the Lobos.

UNLV’s Anthony Colandrea was one of 36 quarterbacks named to the Davey O’Brien Award class of 2025 on Thursday.

New Mexico (5-3, 2-2) defeated Utah State 33-14 last week as quarterback Jack Layne threw for 183 yards and a touchdown. The Lobos are riding a two-game winning streak.

How to watch the game:

Who: New Mexico at UNLV

When: Noon Saturday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: SSSEN

Streaming: Mountain West Network

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: UNLV 4; total 62

