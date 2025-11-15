66°F
UNLV Football

How to watch UNLV football’s Mountain West game against Utah State

UNLV football team prepare to enter the field against the Colorado State Rams prior to the firs ...
UNLV football team prepare to enter the field against the Colorado State Rams prior to the first half of their NCAA football game at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, in Fort Collins. (Ray Bahner for the Las Vegas Review-Journal)
November 14, 2025 - 8:00 pm
 

The UNLV football team returns home Saturday to face Utah State at Allegiant Stadium.

The Rebels (7-2, 3-2 Mountain West) hammered Colorado State 42-10 last week to halt a two-game losing streak. The defense pitched a shutout in the second half and turned in its best performance of the season.

Quarterback Anthony Colandrea ran for two scores and finished with 251 yards and two touchdowns through the air. The Rebels rank 14th in the nation in scoring offense at 37.4 points per game and join North Texas as the only teams to score at least 30 points in all nine games this season.

Utah State (5-4, 3-2) is coming off a 51-14 victory over UNR. Quarterback Bryson Barnes threw for 288 yards and three TDs, two of which went to receiver Brady Boyd.

The Aggies have not lost to UNLV in Las Vegas since 2008. The Rebels won 50-34 in last year’s matchup at Logan, Utah.

How to watch the game:

Who: Utah State at UNLV

When: 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: CBS Sports Network

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: UNLV -6½; total 68½

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

