How to watch UNLV football’s season opener against Idaho State

UNLV hosts Idaho State on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Dan Mullen’s debut as Rebels coach. Here is how to watch the game.

UNLV head football coach Dan Mullen speaks during a press conference at the Fertitta Football Complex on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025 at UNLV, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dan Mullen makes his debut as UNLV football coach Saturday when the Rebels host Idaho State at Allegiant Stadium.

UNLV, which received votes in both The Associated Press preseason poll and USA Today coaches’ poll, has not named a starter at quarterback. Juniors Anthony Colandrea and Alex Orji are both expected to play.

This is the earliest game in UNLV program history and was moved from Sept. 13 to accommodate the Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford megafight, also at Allegiant Stadium.

UNLV leads the all-time series 7-2 and is 32-14 against teams that are currently in the Big Sky Conference.

The Rebels are 7-0 against Idaho State in games played in Las Vegas with their most recent victories coming in 2022 (52–21), 2015 (80–8) and 2006 (54–10).

Idaho State is coming off a 5-7 season in which it averaged 298.4 passing yards per game.

How to watch the game:

Who: Idaho State at UNLV

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: SSSEN

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: UNLV -29½; total 66½