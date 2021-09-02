How to watch UNLV vs. Eastern Washington
UNLV opens up the season tonight against Eastern Washington to begin Marcus Arroyo’s second year as head coach.
College football is back!
Arroyo is looking to bounce back after finishing 0-6 in what was an abbreviated debut season at UNLV.
Here’s how to catch the game:
Who: UNLV vs. Eastern Washington
When: 7 p.m. Thursday
Where: Allegiant Stadium
TV: Stadium
Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)
Tickets: Starting at $33 at unlvtickets.com
Line: UNLV minus-11. O/U 62 (Vegas Insider)
