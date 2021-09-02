98°F
UNLV Football

How to watch UNLV vs. Eastern Washington

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 2, 2021 - 2:00 pm
 
UNLV Rebels players run during football practice in UNLV, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas ...
UNLV Rebels players run during football practice in UNLV, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

College football is back!

UNLV opens up the season tonight against Eastern Washington to begin Marcus Arroyo’s second year as head coach.

Arroyo is looking to bounce back after finishing 0-6 in what was an abbreviated debut season at UNLV.

Here’s how to catch the game:

Who: UNLV vs. Eastern Washington

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: Stadium

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Tickets: Starting at $33 at unlvtickets.com

Line: UNLV minus-11. O/U 62 (Vegas Insider)

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

THE LATEST
Erick Harper (UNLV Athletics)
UNLV names interim athletic director
By / RJ

UNLV senior associate athletic director Erick Harper has been elevated to interim athletic director, according to people with knowledge of the situation.