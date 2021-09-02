How to watch UNLV vs. Eastern Washington

UNLV opens up the season tonight against Eastern Washington to begin Marcus Arroyo’s second year as head coach.

UNLV Rebels players run during football practice in UNLV, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

College football is back!

Arroyo is looking to bounce back after finishing 0-6 in what was an abbreviated debut season at UNLV.

Here’s how to catch the game:

Who: UNLV vs. Eastern Washington

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: Stadium

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Tickets: Starting at $33 at unlvtickets.com

Line: UNLV minus-11. O/U 62 (Vegas Insider)

