How to watch UNLV vs. Wyoming in Mountain West football opener

UNLV head football coach Dan Mullen smiles on the sidelines during a high school football game between Liberty and foothill at Foothill High School Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

UNLV opens Mountain West play when it faces Wyoming on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyoming.

The Rebels (4-0) are coming off a bye following their 41-38 victory at Miami (Ohio) on Sept. 20. UNLV has not started 5-0 since 1974 when it was a Division II program.

This marks the first road trip to Wyoming since 2019 for the Rebels. UNLV is 12-3 in true road games since 2023.

Wyoming (2-2) also had a bye last week after losing 37-20 to Colorado on Sept. 20. The Cowboys have lost two straight and are averaging 16.8 points per game, which ranks 126th out of 136 FBS schools.

How to watch the game:

Who: UNLV at Wyoming

When: 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: War Memorial Stadium, Laramie, Wyo.

TV: CBS Sports Network

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: UNLV -4; total 49½

