How to watch UNLV’s football game against Air Force

UNLV looks to stay undefeated when it hosts Air Force on Saturday in a Mountain West football game at Allegiant Stadium. Here is how to watch.

UNLV defensive lineman Mo Abbasher (88) and UNLV defensive back Laterrance Welch (0) celebrate as the Rebels regain control of the ball during the first half of the football game on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. At the half, UNLV led 23-3. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Rebels (5-0, 1-0 Mountain West), who received votes in The Associated Press and coaches’ polls, braved the elements last week to earn a 31-17 road victory over Wyoming.

UNLV is off to its best start since 1974 when the program was in Division II and started 11-0. The Rebels are one of 15 remaining undefeated Football Bowl Subdivision teams.

Takeaways have been key for UNLV, which is tied for second in the nation with nine interceptions and a plus-8 turnover margin.

This is UNLV’s first home game since a win over UCLA on Sept. 6.

Air Force (1-4, 0-3) has lost four straight despite averaging 36.4 points per game. The Falcons are coming off a 34-31 loss to Navy.

Air Force leads the all-time series 18-7.

How to watch the game:

Who: Air Force at UNLV

When: 12:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: CBS Sports Network

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM; 100.9 FM)

Line: UNLV -6½; total 65½

