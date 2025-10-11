How to watch UNLV’s football game against Air Force
UNLV looks to stay undefeated when it hosts Air Force on Saturday in a Mountain West football game at Allegiant Stadium. Here is how to watch.
The Rebels (5-0, 1-0 Mountain West), who received votes in The Associated Press and coaches’ polls, braved the elements last week to earn a 31-17 road victory over Wyoming.
UNLV is off to its best start since 1974 when the program was in Division II and started 11-0. The Rebels are one of 15 remaining undefeated Football Bowl Subdivision teams.
Takeaways have been key for UNLV, which is tied for second in the nation with nine interceptions and a plus-8 turnover margin.
This is UNLV’s first home game since a win over UCLA on Sept. 6.
Air Force (1-4, 0-3) has lost four straight despite averaging 36.4 points per game. The Falcons are coming off a 34-31 loss to Navy.
Air Force leads the all-time series 18-7.
How to watch the game:
Who: Air Force at UNLV
When: 12:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Allegiant Stadium
TV: CBS Sports Network
Radio: KWWN (1100 AM; 100.9 FM)
Line: UNLV -6½; total 65½
