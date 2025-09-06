How to watch UNLV’s football game against UCLA

UNLV hosts UCLA of the Big Ten on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in the Rebels’ biggest test of the season so far. Here is how to watch the game.

UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas (9) shows they came up just short of a score against the Idaho State Bengals during the second half of their NCAA football season-opening game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, August 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The UNLV football team takes a step up in competition Saturday when the Rebels host UCLA of the Big Ten at Allegiant Stadium.

The Rebels (2-0) are coming off a 38-21 victory over Sam Houston after slipping past Football Championship Subdivision opponent Idaho State in the opener.

Quarterback Anthony Colandrea appeared to grab hold of the starting role and went 19-for-23 for 249 yards with two touchdowns and an interception against Sam Houston. He also ran for a score.

UNLV is 2-16 against Big Ten opponents.

UCLA lost 43-10 to Utah in its season opener, which also was the debut of quarterback Nico Iamaleava. The Tennessee transfer threw for 136 yards on 11 of 22 passing with a touchdown and an interception.

This is the third meeting between the schools and first in Las Vegas since 2015. The Bruins are 2-0 in the series.

How to watch the game:

Who: UCLA at UNLV

When: 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: CBS Sports Network

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: UCLA -2½; total 55

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.