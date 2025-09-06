86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
UNLV Football

How to watch UNLV’s football game against UCLA

UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas (9) shows they came up just short of a score against the ...
UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas (9) shows they came up just short of a score against the Idaho State Bengals during the second half of their NCAA football season-opening game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, August 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava runs the ball during the second half of an NCAA college footbal ...
‘Good challenge for us’: Rebels ready for UCLA’s talented transfer QB
UNLV players dance and sing the school fight song defeating the Idaho State Bengals during thei ...
College football betting trends — Week 2: Edge for UNLV-UCLA
UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) listens to head coach Dan Mullen as they talk on the si ...
UNLV football prepares for huge early test against Big Ten opponent
UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava runs the ball during the second half of an NCAA college footbal ...
UNLV football hosts UCLA on Saturday
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 5, 2025 - 8:00 pm
 

The UNLV football team takes a step up in competition Saturday when the Rebels host UCLA of the Big Ten at Allegiant Stadium.

The Rebels (2-0) are coming off a 38-21 victory over Sam Houston after slipping past Football Championship Subdivision opponent Idaho State in the opener.

Quarterback Anthony Colandrea appeared to grab hold of the starting role and went 19-for-23 for 249 yards with two touchdowns and an interception against Sam Houston. He also ran for a score.

UNLV is 2-16 against Big Ten opponents.

UCLA lost 43-10 to Utah in its season opener, which also was the debut of quarterback Nico Iamaleava. The Tennessee transfer threw for 136 yards on 11 of 22 passing with a touchdown and an interception.

This is the third meeting between the schools and first in Las Vegas since 2015. The Bruins are 2-0 in the series.

How to watch the game:

Who: UCLA at UNLV

When: 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: CBS Sports Network

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: UCLA -2½; total 55

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES