UNLV Football

How to watch UNLV’s football game at Miami (Ohio)

UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) celebrates a run upfield during second half of the foot ...
UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) celebrates a run upfield during second half of the football game on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. UNLV won with a final score of 30-23. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 19, 2025 - 6:00 pm
 

The UNLV football team returns to action Saturday against Miami (Ohio) at Yager Stadium in Oxford, Ohio.

The Rebels (3-0) are coming off a bye week following their 30-23 victory over UCLA on Sept. 6.

UNLV will look to improve defensively against the RedHawks of the Mid-American Conference. The Rebels rank 121st out of 136 FBS teams in total defense and are allowing 438 yards per game.

Miami (0-2) dropped road games to Big Ten opponents Wisconsin and Rutgers. Senior quarterback Dequan Finn is a talented dual threat for the RedHawks.

This is the first meeting between the schools. UNLV is 7-10 all-time against schools from the MAC.

How to watch the game:

Who: UNLV at Miami (Ohio)

When: 9 a.m. Saturday

Where: Yager Stadium, Oxford, Ohio

TV: ESPNU

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: Rebels -2; total 49

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.

