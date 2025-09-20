How to watch UNLV’s football game at Miami (Ohio)

UNLV visits Miami (Ohio) on Saturday in a tricky morning matchup for the undefeated Rebels. Here is how to watch the game.

UNLV football, fresh off bye, looks to stay perfect at Miami (Ohio)

UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) celebrates a run upfield during second half of the football game on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. UNLV won with a final score of 30-23. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The UNLV football team returns to action Saturday against Miami (Ohio) at Yager Stadium in Oxford, Ohio.

The Rebels (3-0) are coming off a bye week following their 30-23 victory over UCLA on Sept. 6.

UNLV will look to improve defensively against the RedHawks of the Mid-American Conference. The Rebels rank 121st out of 136 FBS teams in total defense and are allowing 438 yards per game.

Miami (0-2) dropped road games to Big Ten opponents Wisconsin and Rutgers. Senior quarterback Dequan Finn is a talented dual threat for the RedHawks.

This is the first meeting between the schools. UNLV is 7-10 all-time against schools from the MAC.

How to watch the game:

Who: UNLV at Miami (Ohio)

When: 9 a.m. Saturday

Where: Yager Stadium, Oxford, Ohio

TV: ESPNU

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: Rebels -2; total 49

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.