How UNLV football has spread the wealth with talented receiving corps

The UNLV football team features 11 players with at least 100 yards receiving and eight with touchdowns, a staple of coach Dan Mullen’s offense and depth.

UNLV wide receiver Troy Omeire (0) secures a long pass and breaks upfield past Utah State Aggies safety Bobby Arnold III (12) during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Hawaii defensive back Devyn King (24) tackles UNLV wide receiver Jaden Bradley (6), who made a successful touchdown reception in the end zone during the first half of the Ninth Island Showdown game on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

FRISCO, Texas – JoJo Earle is a senior wide receiver at UNLV from Fort Worth, Texas. He apparently likes to eat.

Desserts seem to be his favorite.

“I have no complaints with everybody getting a piece of the pie,” Earle said. “It’s how you eat the pie that matters. That really determines how happy you are. I figured we would all get a piece this year.”

You would never guess he’s talking about footballs.

And how many have been spread around this season.

That’s what it has always been about, this offense of UNLV coach Dan Mullen. Having the sort of depth that doesn’t require the same names being on the field for specific plays.

Example: UNLV (10-3) has 11 players with at least 100 yards receiving and eight who have caught touchdown passes. That’s a whole lot of pie.

The Rebels will yet again feature such talent when meeting Ohio University (8-4) in the Frisco Bowl on Tuesday night at The Star.

This is how Mullen prefers it. Lots of options. Lots of kids who can make plays. It’s one sure way to recruit.

You can sell this. You can tell a player that if he comes to UNLV, there is a good chance he’s going to get his share of opportunities.

His share of catches.

“That’s different than when compared to a school where two guys are getting everything,” Mullen said. “Our way also makes life a whole lot easier on the quarterback, who doesn’t always have to focus on the same receiver. I love it this way. I love saying that I have a lot of confidence in the guys going out there.”

That’s not to say they don’t want more catches, more yards, more touchdowns. They all do.

“It’s like Coach Mullen always says, ‘If you want more, don’t come off the field,’ ” Earle said. “No three-and-outs. No mistakes. Keep the drives moving.”

It took a while for them to get used to this way of doing things, to share the football as much as UNLV does.

Jaden Bradley is a senior who leads the Rebels in receiving with 869 yards. He is followed by senior Troy Omeire (505) and senior DaeDae Reynolds (470).

But then there is a definite split. The next eight names, which include running backs and tight ends, have totaled between 120 and 222 yards.

“It’s all part of Coach Mullen’s philosophy,” receivers coach Del Alexander said. “We make sure guys are prepared and when we get to the end of the game, they are fresh to go out there and make plays.

“They all still want more touches, but they also understand they’re going to get the reps. I’m not surprised at our numbers with the success Coach Mullen has had, but we’ve probably underperformed in some respects. We’ve left some yards out there on the field.”

There is a common denominator to all of it: junior quarterback Anthony Colandrea. He’s the one given the most credit by teammates for making it all work.

He has fully adopted Mullen’s demand of taking what the defense gives you and more often than not finds the receiver who has won his matchup downfield.

Colandrea has become better over time by not forcing balls where they shouldn’t go. It all helped him throw for 3,275 yards and 23 scores while earning Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year honors.

“It seems now like he always makes the right play,” Reynolds said. “Guys who are consistently making plays and not mistakes. Not messing up. Everything we do is built around consistency and (Colandrea) does a really good job of finding those who are open.”

He lets them all eat a big piece of pie.

When it comes to UNLV receivers, nobody goes hungry.

Mullen on Colandrea

Mullen after the team’s opening practice in Frisco was asked for the first time about Colandrea’s comments regarding next year.

The transfer from Virginia last week pledged his commitment to return to UNLV for his senior season.

“He’s a young guy who has really bought in,” Mullen said. “I think he has seen the growth that has happened throughout the year, all the things he has been able to improve on from when he got here. He has taken such huge strides — and not just on the field with his leadership in every aspect of playing the quarterback position. He’s just going to continue to grow.”

Expect Ohio’s best

The Bobcats have won six straight bowl games and have a group of seniors that could leave the winningest class in school history. Three of those six wins came against Mountain West schools in Wyoming, UNR and San Diego State.

“They have an awful lot to play for,” Mullen said. “They have an interim coach (John Hauser) who’s trying to become the head coach. They have an opportunity to play us. We’re going to get their absolute best game. Should be exciting. Our guys are locked in and focused because they want to go out and finish the right way.”

Familiar face

One visitor to practice Saturday was former UNLV defensive coordinator Mike Scherer. He played for Barry Odom at Missouri and followed the coach to Purdue from UNLV following last season to again serve as defensive coordinator. Scherer reportedly left the Boilermakers voluntarily last week after a 2-10 record. Purdue ranked among the nation’s worst teams in yards and points allowed this season.

Up next

* Who: UNLV (10-3) vs. Ohio (8-4)

* What: Frisco Bowl

* When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

* Where: Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, Texas

* TV: ESPN

* Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

* Line: UNLV -6½; total 65½