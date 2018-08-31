How UNLV matches up against USC in Saturday’s game

UNLV'S quarterback Armani Rogers (1) warms up before second quarter of UNLV's spring football game at the Peter Johann Memorial Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 14, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

UNLV at USC

Saturday at Los Angeles

Quarterbacks

UNLV’s Armani Rogers, who has a season of experience on his resume, might be the better quarterback on this day. Rogers is a dual threat capable of making big plays, and Trojans quarterback JT Daniels is an 18-year-old making his first start. But Daniels was the nation’s top high school player last year, and the USC starting quarterback job doesn’t just get handed to anyone.

■ Advantage: USC

Running backs

Lexington Thomas has some help this season, and that will make the Rebels’ running game even more dangerous. He ran for 1,336 yards and 17 touchdowns last season. Backup Charles Williams entered that season as the starter before an ankle injury sidelined him for the rest of the year. USC always has running backs, and with any one of three who could start, they aren’t exactly hurting this season.

■ Advantage: UNLV

Receivers

No matter who is the head coach, the Rebels always have receivers. Brandon Presley should be the top target this season, but keep an eye on youngsters Tyleek Collins and Drew Tejchman. For the Trojans, forget for a moment they lost their top three receivers from last season. The group coming back is not without talent. UNLV’s secondary is in for a major test against what could be the Pac-12 Conference’s best unit.

■ Advantage: USC

Offensive line

Four starters return for the Trojans, who will field one of the top lines in the Pac-12 with center Toa Lobendahn expected to be the top blocker, and has started all 34 games he has played. UNLV also is experienced and talented and will match up with most Mountain West opponents. Just not with USC’s.

■ Advantage: USC

Defensive line

USC’s top two linemen are gone, but six players are back, and the Trojans added junior college transfer Caleb Tremblay. That line is athletic and deep and a load to handle. UNLV must overcome the loss of end Nick Dehdashtian to a season-ending foot injury, but otherwise is intact. Nose tackle Kolo Uasike has the look of a future All-Mountain West player.

■ Advantage: USC

Linebackers

The Trojans will field one of the nation’s top linebacking units. Cameron Smith is an all-America candidate, and it’s an experienced group bolstered by some outstanding recruits who will add depth. UNLV will essentially use four starters for its three spots, and the Rebels should improve as the season progresses.

■ Advantage: USC

Secondary

If practice is any indication, this will be the Rebels’ most improved position area. Cornerbacks Jericho Flowers and Jocquez Kalili made their share of plays, and Evan Austrie and Dalton Baker solidified safety. Then there is USC, which has one of the nation’s top secondaries, though losing safety and Bishop Gorman High School graduate Bubba Bolden is a blow.

■ Advantage: USC

Special teams

USC kicker Chase McGrath (58 of 59 on extra points, 12 of 17 on field goals) and punter Reid Budrovich (41.6-yard average) return. UNLV matches up well, with Evan Pantels returning after making all 28 extra points and 17 of 22 field goals. Utah transfer Hayes Hicken has a powerful punting leg.

■ Advantage: USC

Intangibles

UNLV has nothing to lose, USC tends to start slow, the Trojans are breaking in a freshman quarterback, and they have look-ahead games at Stanford and Texas after this one. The Rebels couldn’t ask for better timing.

■ Advantage: UNLV

Handicapper’s take

■ Bruce Marshall (goldsheet.com):

USC 41. UNLV 23 — UNLV doesn’t need to bring along Marie Osmond to distract USC, which can’t help but peek at the Stanford showdown on deck. The Trojans are also breaking in a touted but very green quarterback and replacing many playmakers from last year, when USC was point-spread poison (4-10 versus the line) even with an NFL QB-to-be (Sam Darnold) in the fold. Moreover, USC dropped all five versus the spread against non-Pac 12 foes last season. The Rebels are hardly helpless, have some sizzle on attack with big-play threats Rogers and Thomas, and have covered “payday” games at Michigan, UCLA and Ohio State the past three years. That’s part of an 11-4 spread mark for coach Tony Sanchez as a road underdog, his best spread role since taking over in 2015.

More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.