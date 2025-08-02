How will UNLV football replace Ricky White and Jacob De Jesus?

Two players who earned All-American honors during their time with the Rebels are gone. Which names will step up to replicate their numbers?

UNLV wide receiver Gary Earle (84) catches the ball during team practice, on Thursday, March 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV wide receiver Troy Omeire (0) looks in a pass during football practice at the Fertitta Football Complex on Saturday, July 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV wide receiver Troy Omeire (0) catches the ball during a drill at football practice on Thursday, July 31, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV wide receiver DeAngelo Irvin Jr. (4) catches the ball during a drill at football practice on Thursday, July 31, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV wide receiver DeAngelo Irvin Jr. (4) catches the ball during a drill at football practice on Thursday, July 31, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV football needs to replace two names this season who earned All-American honors during their time with the Rebels.

It won’t be easy.

Ricky White was a talented wide receiver for the Rebels and Jacob De Jesus one of the better all-around players in school history as a receiver and kick returner.

It’s about, according to wide receivers coach Del Alexander, depth more than anything.

If the group is good enough so that several names are interchangeable and can help keep bodies fresh throughout a game, replicating the numbers of White and De Jesus shouldn’t be overly taxing.

“We have what it takes to fill that gap,” Alexander said. “We’re just working on our consistency and being familiar with the offense and meeting Coach (Dan) Mullen’s expectations every day.

“As Coach Mullen says, it’s about tempo and relentless effort. We’re putting in a lot of different things and guys are keeping up. It’s competitive.”

Big numbers

White produced consecutive 1,000-yard seasons over his last two years with UNLV and accounted for 23 touchdowns. A transfer from Michigan State, he finished his collegiate career with 3,345 receiving yards.

He was a star, selected in the seventh round of the NFL draft by Seattle.

White was also named Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year after blocking four punts in 2024.

De Jesus, who transferred to Cal following last season, had over 1,100 receiving yards in two years for the Rebels. He also added 509 career punt return yards and 1,012 yards on kick returns.

He was named the offensive Most Valuable Player in UNLV’s victory over that same Cal team in the LA Bowl, accounting for 142 all-purpose yards.

So his numbers need to be discovered by others in different ways.

DeAngelo Irvin is a junior who appeared in 13 games last season and figures to get a major opportunity at replacing De Jesus’ all-around game. Irvin just doesn’t believe that should be the goal.

“You know (White and De Jesus) were two great athletes but we’re not trying to replicate what they did,” he said. “We’re trying to find our own way.

“Any player can have a great game in this offense. The ball really gets spread around. It’s not going to be up to just one guy to be Superman. But it’s definitely going to be fun to get the ball in my hands a lot.”

There are others at wide receiver. Troy Omeire is a transfer who spent time at Texas and Arizona State before landing at UNLV. He has the size and length at 6 feet, 4 inches to make plays down the field and in the red zone.

JoJo Earle arrived via Alabama and TCU and has already been named to the East-West Shrine Bowl preseason watch list.

That’s just to name a few.

So there are options. There are guys who can do the job on both offense and special teams.

“It’s all a work in progress,” Alexander said. “We’re running the ball in this offense, passing the ball, being consistent in our work every day.

“We’re athletic and give great effort. We have a lot of playmakers. What we’re doing now is sharpening our skills and really focusing on the details in what we’re supposed to be doing.”

Follow the path

Leaders might emerge from the lineup but Alexander right now says he owns the role in the receivers room.

Corey Dennis leads the offense as its coordinator and Mullen the team as its coach.

Alexander’s group follows that path.

“It’s all about the guys learning right now,” Alexander said. “No matter how many years of experience you have, you still have to be a student of the game. I’m trying to feed that into my guys. Every detail matters.”

White and De Jesus were something. Replacing them won’t be easy. But there is depth to this UNLV team and its wide receivers. There is skill.

There is enough to make up the difference.

They just need to do it, is all.

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.