In their own words: UNLV’s last 3 football coaches on their journey

Previous UNLV football coaches Mike Sanford and Bobby Hauck, like Tony Sanchez, had high hopes when they took over only to be faced with the harsh reality of building the program.

With one game left in the 2009 season and one day removed from being notified he wouldn’t be back to coach the 2010 season, Mike Sanford let loose with the most hostile football news conference in UNLV history.

He blamed his firing on a lack of support by the athletic department, the university and the community, saying the cycle would repeat itself every five years if serious changes weren’t made.

Sanford was right.

Successor Bobby Hauck was out after five seasons without notable changes in outside commitment to the program. His successor, Tony Sanchez, now in his fifth season, is two losses away from following Sanford and Hauck out the door, although he would leave behind the potential program-changing Fertitta Football Complex for whomever replaces him.

Sanford, Hauck and Sanchez all saw potential at UNLV, but to date none of the three has been able to see it realized.

As the Rebels (2-5, 0-3 Mountain West) prepare to play San Diego State (6-1, 3-1) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium, it’s worth revisiting those coaches’ journeys in their own words.

Introductory news conference

Sanford/2004

“Our expectation level should be, and my expectation level is, to win the Mountain West Conference championship, go to a bowl game and to be ranked in the top 20 in the nation every year.”

Hauck/2009

“I think people here are hungry to have a football team that plays well and wins some games. Enthusiasm will be generated if we’re worth watching.”

Sanchez/2014

“I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity. I couldn’t be more energetic and more driven to see UNLV football moving in a positive direction.”

End of first season

Sanford/2-9 in 2005

“I still believe this is a gold mine. I think it’s a great place to recruit to. And the proximity to Southern California and California in general, and the Arizona metropolitan areas, that’s a huge plus. I really believe we can do it here.”

Hauck/2-11 in 2010

“It will pay off. How soon? I said a couple of weeks ago, we want it to pay off sooner rather than later. We’re at the lower end here looking up. We need to keep working at that.”

Sanchez/3-9 in 2015

“I’m hell-bent on getting this thing done. This is where I want to hang my hat for the rest of my friggin’ career. I’m fired up about being a Rebel. I’m fired up about our future. We can win here. We can be a big-time place.”

End of second season

Sanford/2-10 in 2006

“I feel good about the guys we have in the program.”

Hauck/2-10 in 2011

“As a group, you have to have some discipline, some mental toughness, and you’ve got to endure the fact you’re going to go through some things that are pretty trying. It’s just the way it is.”

Sanchez/4-8 in 2016

“We’ve got a ways to go. We’re not moving as fast as you would like. You’d love to fast-forward change. But is change occurring? Yeah, it’s evident in a lot of ways.”

End of third season

Sanford/2-10 in 2007

“I think we have to improve, and I have an expectancy that we’re going to improve. I have a sense of urgency, this coaching staff has a sense of urgency, and these players … got my point of a sense of urgency.”

Hauck/2-11 in 2012

“I would say in my mind, we probably need to be bowl eligible next year. I think that’s fair.”

Sanchez/5-7 in 2017

“When you play a Mountain West game, there is no game that’s not a winnable game now. That was not the case two years ago. It was not the case … by the end of last season with so many injuries.”

End of fourth season

Sanford/5-7 in 2008

“I’m not going to say anything about major changes. All I can say is I’m going to evaluate it, I’m going to look at it, and we must improve.”

Hauck/7-6 in 2013 and Heart of Dallas Bowl appearance

“I told (the players) I was proud of them and in particular our seniors for having turned the ship around. We were not good when we all came together a few years ago. I told them I was proud of them and looking forward to everybody being back in January so we could start on next season.”

Sanchez/4-8 in 2018

“We’ve done a lot of great things to move this program forward. Obviously, there’s still some work to be done, but I’m proud of the progress we’ve made, which is evident, and excited to be moving forward with UNLV.”

Last words

Sanford/5-7 in 2009

“This is not a coach issue. This is a systemic, infrastructure, commitment issue that I am concerned about. … If people really want to win here, if they’re going to hold the football coach and the football coaching staff here to a high standard, they need to put their money where their mouth is. I don’t believe that’s ever been done here.”

Hauck/2-11 in 2014

“We haven’t been good enough, but we play our tails off and we’re physical. I can appreciate our guys. I wish our record was better, obviously.”

Sanchez in 2019

To be determined.

