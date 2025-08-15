Injury reports coming to UNLV, Mountain West this football season

The Mountain West announced Friday it is requiring teams to put out injury reports before all conference games, starting this season.

UNLV football players run through drills during practice at the Raiders headquarters and practice facility, Intermountain Health Performance Center, on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV offensive lineman Ace Robinson (65) warms up with teammates during football practice at the Raiders headquarters and practice facility, Intermountain Health Performance Center, on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV football players warm up during football practice at the Raiders headquarters and practice facility, Intermountain Health Performance Center, on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV place kicker Ramon Villela (32) participates in drills during practice at the Raiders headquarters and practice facility, Intermountain Health Performance Center, on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV head coach Dan Mullen, center, coaches players during football practice at the Raiders headquarters and practice facility, Intermountain Health Performance Center, on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Injury reports are coming to the Mountain West this football season.

The league announced Friday it would require public player availability reports for all regular-season conference games.

Teams will be required to identify players as either questionable or out two days prior to each contest. They also have to update that information three hours before kickoff.

Schools will not have to provide details on injuries.

The policy aims to create transparency and promote integrity at a time when student-athletes are increasingly pressured for proprietary information.

“This policy also addresses public confidence in fair play and the integrity risks associated with sports wagering,” the Mountain West said in a release. “Required availability reporting will be woven into the Conference’s established sports wagering integrity and compliance partnership with IC360, thus adding to an already robust infrastructure to protect Mountain West competition.”

Mountain West programs can choose to put out player availability reports for non-conference games, but are not required to do so.

Other leagues have put similar policies in place, including the Big Ten, SEC and ACC, which is beginning its system this year.

UNLV opens its Mountain West schedule at Wyoming on Oct. 4.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.