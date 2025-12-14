Is Dan Mullen the next UNLV coach to receive an extension?

Dan Mullen, the first-year UNLV football coach, has led the Rebels to a spot in the Frisco Bowl and has consistently said he’s happy at the school.

Erick Harper has been an athletic director at UNLV who rewards coaches for their success.

He extended former football coach Barry Odom after just one season.

He recently extended women’s basketball coach Lindy La Rocque through 2029-30.

You would think Dan Mullen is next in line.

The first-year Rebels football coach has his team at 10-3 entering the Frisco Bowl against Ohio University on Dec. 23 in Frisco, Texas.

UNLV also advanced to the Mountain West championship game this season.

Mullen has more than continued the success Odom built over two years before departing for Purdue.

“It’s important to go through the process and steps,” Harper said. “We want Dan Mullen here at UNLV as long as he wants to be. We have a (bowl) opportunity right now and want to get through the season and then he and I can sit down and decide what the most important next steps are for him.

“Is it the staff, is it the players, is it NIL, is it revenue sharing? What’s going to be the most important things that will continuously field a team that’s going to be competing for championships.”

Mullen in December 2024 signed a five-year contract worth $3.5 million annually.

For his part, Mullen has consistently said he’s happy at UNLV and will remain its coach.

He received calls on other jobs across the country the past few months. One major publication in the last few days mentioned him as a candidate for the Michigan job.

But even as the dominoes fell when one job was filled and another opened, Mullen never publicly wavered in his commitment to the Rebels. At least so far.

“It’s just a great opportunity to have some great coaches and have the support of the university and our donor base to be able to keep people of this coaching caliber in these programs,” said Harper, who reiterated he and Mullen will sit down at the conclusion of the season.

Harper also couldn’t be happier with the Frisco location.

A native of Texas, he played high school football in the state and can’t wait for UNLV players to experience all the surrounding area has to offer.

“I think it’s really exciting,” Harper said. “I think it will be a good atmosphere and there are a lot of direct flights from Las Vegas to (Dallas) for (UNLV fans). Lots of great opportunities. A place and an area that’s really good. A lot of things going on and an opportunity for the guys to have a really great experience.”

Those to watch

UNLV returns to practice Monday to begin its on-field preparations for Ohio, which finished 8-4 overall and tied for second at 6-2 in the always competitive Mid-American Conference.

As the Rebels get ready for their third straight bowl game, here are a few players to keep an eye on:

Marsel McDuffie, linebacker

He is perhaps the best story of the week. McDuffie grew up in Grand Prairie, Texas, a 38-minute drive to Frisco. He will be able to end his UNLV career at home in front of family and friends. McDuffie has seen the good and the bad with the Rebels, a former Marcus Arroyo recruit who was a second-team All-Mountain West selection the past two seasons.

Anthony Colandrea, quarterback

The league’s Offensive Player of the Year had one of the better seasons in school history at the game’s most important position. Which means other schools, likely of the Power Four variety, will make a serious run at him should Colandrea decide to enter the transfer portal.

He has given no such indication and would unquestionably prosper even more in Mullen’s offense by running it for a second straight season. The Rebels will likely be favorites to win a title in the new-look Mountain West next year. The odds of that occurring would only increase with Colandrea back for his senior season.

Jake Pope, safety

The transfer who spent time at both Alabama and Georgia ranked second to McDuffie in tackles with 79. As the season wore on and the defense improved, players like Pope began to show their true ability under coordinator Paul Guenther. You can bet Pope and the rest of the UNLV secondary will be tested against Ohio, which features a 2,000-yard passer in Parker Navarro and the MAC’s leading rusher in Sieh Bangura (1,243 yards, 14 touchdowns).

Up next

* Who: UNLV (10-3) vs. Ohio University (8-4)

* What: Frisco Bowl

* When: 6 p.m. Dec. 23

* Where: Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, Texas

* TV: ESPN

* Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 1009.9 FM)

* Line: UNLV -4½; total 62½