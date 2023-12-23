‘It could be us’: UNLV duo led path to Rebels’ resurgent season

UNLV offensive linemen Amani Trigg-Wright and Tiger Shanks have been key to the Rebels’ success this year. They want to cap a dream season with a bowl victory.

Amani Trigg-Wright never thought about leaving.

The sixth-year right guard had spent his entire collegiate career at UNLV. He’d outlasted the coaching staffs of Tony Sanchez and Marcus Arroyo. He endured a winless, COVID-impacted season in 2020. He watched teammates jump into the transfer portal in search of better opportunities.

Yet Trigg-Wright couldn’t envision finishing his career at any other school.

He idolized the loyalty of former UNLV offensive lineman Julio Garcia, who spent six years with the Rebels between 2016-21. Trigg-Wright wanted to be part of the team that revitalized the school’s football program. And he knew he wasn’t the only one who believed the Rebels could build something special in Las Vegas.

Just like when they line up next to each other on the gridiron, Trigg-Wright and junior right tackle Tiger Shanks were of one mind about their college football futures.

“We kind of decided, you know, it could be us,” Shanks said. “It’s our turn.”

UNLV’s offensive line suffered plenty of attrition ahead of coach Barry Odom’s first season. The Rebels lost three starting linemen. Daviyon McDaniel exhausted his eligibility, while Preston Nichols and Leif Fautanu transferred to Purdue and Arizona State, respectively.

Trigg-Wright and Shanks might’ve been attractive targets if they looked to leave, too. Instead, they stayed and led UNLV to its first appearance in the Mountain West championship game.

The two will look to close the campaign with a win against Kansas in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 26 in Phoenix.

“We knew we had a good chance to do something special, me and him,” Trigg-Wright said.

New leader

Trigg-Wright and Shanks were the Rebels’ only returning starters on the offensive line this season.

Their places still weren’t guaranteed. Their new position coach Vance Vice made it clear the two needed to earn their jobs in spring practices and fall camp.

Vice said the duo set the tone early. They showed consistent improvement, brought a good attitude and embraced the competition to retain their starting roles. Trigg-Wright also emerged as a leader. He used his gravitas as one of the longest-tenured Rebels to hold teammates and himself accountable. He was voted a team captain ahead of the season.

“Definitely in the spring, we were looking for a leader,” Shanks said. “We were looking for someone to step up. There were some question marks there, you know? We didn’t really know what was going to happen in that regard, and credit to (Trigg-Wright). He stepped up big time, became a vocal leader, took over the (offensive) line.

“He got us right.”

Trigg-Wright wanted his teammates to know why returned. He’d seen new staffs come in before with grand ideas, only for UNLV to continue to struggle on the field.

So during fall camp as players were asked about their goals for the season, Vice said Trigg-Wright stood up in front of the team and stated the Rebels had unfinished business.

“If something needs to be said — it’s not just the (offensive) line either — he’ll speak to the entire team,” Vice said. “He has that ability and capability.”

Partners in crime

Trigg-Wright, quite literally, had a right-hand man in Shanks to help spread his message.

The two have started since the 2021 season. They developed chemistry their first two years playing together and always had open communication.

That didn’t translate to spending much time together away from the facility at first. But that changed before this year.

Trigg-Wright and Shanks, as the most senior members of the offensive line, began watching football together. They soon bonded over their similar senses of humor.

Before long they were grabbing food together at places like The Original Sunrise Cafe and Rebel Breakfast and Grill — which the pair hopes will reopen soon. Trigg-Wright said he’s enjoyed convincing Shanks to try new foods. He recently introduced his teammates to hot links.

“He’s the class clown,” Trigg-Wright said. “He’s the goofy one. The cool one. The chill one. That’s why we get along.”

Added Shanks: “He’s a really fun guy to be around. So much energy.”

Paving the way

Trigg-Wright and Shanks’ new off-field chemistry translated to the gridiron. UNLV has allowed only 19 sacks in 13 games this season. The Rebels also had 37 rushing touchdowns, second-most among the 133 Football Bowl Subdivision teams.

Trigg-Wright and Shanks anchored the group. Left tackle Jalen St. John and left guard Alani Makihele missed games with injuries. Center Jack Hasz was a new to the team after transferring from Buffalo.

Vice said his two veterans on the right side of the line gave UNLV stability. Shanks was a first-team All-Mountain West selection.

“There’s nothing that replaces time on the job,” Vice said.

Trigg-Wright and Shanks, while they’ve spent more time together outside football, have retained the personalities they’ve cultivated playing three seasons together.

The duo said teammates and coaches refer to them as an old married couple because of the way they bicker and argue. Trigg-Wright joked they’d never be allowed to wear a microphone during games because nothing they’d say would be usable for the Rebels’ social media team.

Trigg-Wright and Shanks said their disagreements are never personal. It’s just how they’ve learned to motivate and demand the best from each other.

Unfortunately, their time together is coming to an end.

Trigg-Wright will exhaust his eligibility once the Guaranteed Rate Bowl is over. Shanks hopes he can send his teammate and friend out on the right note.

“We’ve had a couple chances to send him off the right way and we didn’t get it done,” Shanks said. “Senior night? We didn’t get it done. (Mountain West) championship? We didn’t get it done. Those were the games I wanted to finish out the right way, but we have one more opportunity. We have one more chance.

“That’s what’s driving me right now.”

